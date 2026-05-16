Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Controversial Remarks on Unborn Child Spark Outrage

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At a recent gender reveal party, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, made headlines with his shocking claim regarding the gender of his unborn child. The rapper stated that he would urge his girlfriend, Aliday Alter, to undergo an abortion if the baby was a girl.

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Source: @aliday_alter/Instagram Tekashi 6ix9ine faced backlash after joking during a livestream that he would encourage his girlfriend to get an abortion if their baby turned out to be a girl.

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During a livestream shared by TMZ, 6ix9ine expressed his desire for a son, revealing his controversial stance in front of a group of streamers. He introduced Alter to the crowd, who asked her about her expectations for the baby's gender. When she responded that she thought it would be a girl, the rapper’s reaction shocked many attendees. “She’s down, she’s open-minded,” he stated, seemingly unfazed by the gravity of his words.

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Source: @aliday_alter/Instagram The rapper made the controversial comments at a gender reveal party while discussing his strong desire to have a son.

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Fortunately for Alter, the reveal indicated that the couple is expecting a boy. The gender announcement came as a relief, given the potential tension that could have arisen had the result been different. Alter announced her pregnancy last month via Instagram, sharing a photo of her baby bump and stating, “My world is about to change.”

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6ix9ine has two daughters from previous relationships, raising questions about his parenting approach. His past includes a felony conviction for child exploitation, leading to a two-year prison sentence after cooperating with authorities against gang members. His legal history adds complexity to the public's perception of his family dynamics.

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Source: MEGA Thankfully for the couple, the reveal showed they are expecting a baby boy, easing tension during the event.

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Public reaction to 6ix9ine's comments has been overwhelmingly negative. Many have taken to social media to express their outrage, criticizing the rapper for his outdated views on gender and reproductive rights. Commentators are left wondering how Alter feels about his comments and what implications they may have for their relationship moving forward.