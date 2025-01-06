Tennis Star Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Split After Welcoming Daughter in 2023: 'No Bad Blood!'

"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is the biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she wrote.

In September 2020, Osaka secured her third Grand Slam title at the U.S. open, which was witnessed by her family and boyfriend, Cordae, 27. At the time, the singer, whose real name is Cordae Dunston, was seen in the stands during the final match.

Prior to taking down their Instagram posts, Cordae gushed over the athlete on her 22nd birthday.

"Happy Bday to my lil Supahstar 🥳@naomiosaka, you inspire me in more ways than you know. Happy to have a real one ❤️," he said.

One year later, Osaka wrote a similar sentiment. "I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever... I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae ❤️," she said.

He responded, "Love ya more❤️❤️❤️ thank Uu."