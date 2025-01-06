Tennis Star Naomi Osaka and Rapper Cordae Split After Welcoming Daughter in 2023: 'No Bad Blood!'
Naomi Osaka revealed she and rapper Cordae have split.
The tennis star, 27, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, January 6, to share the news.
"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is the biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she wrote.
In September 2020, Osaka secured her third Grand Slam title at the U.S. open, which was witnessed by her family and boyfriend, Cordae, 27. At the time, the singer, whose real name is Cordae Dunston, was seen in the stands during the final match.
They welcomed their daughter, Shai, in July 2023, but rarely talk about their relationship.
Prior to taking down their Instagram posts, Cordae gushed over the athlete on her 22nd birthday.
"Happy Bday to my lil Supahstar 🥳@naomiosaka, you inspire me in more ways than you know. Happy to have a real one ❤️," he said.
One year later, Osaka wrote a similar sentiment. "I always feel so lucky to be in your life and to be continuously learning from you. I‘m so grateful that I can talk to you about anything and ask for advice (cause you know I need all the help I can get lol). I love that you lay down and wait for me to go to sleep before you go record. Etc because the list goes on forever... I hope you’re having the best birthday, I’m sad I can’t be there but I’ll make it up to you 😖 happy 23rd, I love you @cordae ❤️," she said.
He responded, "Love ya more❤️❤️❤️ thank Uu."
Osaka, who rarely shows videos of her daughter on social media, previously told InStyle she had complications from her pregnancy, including testing positive for Group B streptococcus, a bacterial infection that can give newborns meningitis or sepsis.
"I don't think people know how hard pregnancy is; no one really talks about it as much," she said. "Going into it, you kind of think, 'Oh, it's this beautiful journey.' But it's kind of rough."
Last year, she told People how she plans to stay healthy with her daughter by her side.
“I am learning new ways to take care of myself both on and off the court, not only for myself, but for my family,” Osaka said.
“Being intentional is important when it comes to prioritizing your health as a mom and an athlete. Finding balance in all areas of life including training is important,” she added. “I believe continuing to nurture my body and mind is what will allow me to achieve my goals on and off the tennis court.”