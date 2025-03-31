Teresa Giudice 'Making the Same Mistake Twice' Financially May Get Her Into 'Hot Water If Not Prison,' Lawyer Marilyn Chinitz Warns

Teresa Giudice 'making the same mistakes twice' financnially may get her into 'hot water if not prison,' Lawyer Marilyn Chinitz advised.

“One would hope that, after her 2014 tax liability conviction, Teresa would have avoided further federal or state tax issues,” Chinitz shared. “It is not clear whether or not her new tax issues stem from her prior legal challenges, but what is clear is that as a married couple, if the parties jointly filed their returns, Teresa may have liability for the tax lien associated with her husband.”

Chinitz noted while reports claim Ruelas’ “tax liability is significantly greater” than Giudice’s, the IRS “only cares about collecting their money, not who is at fault when you file a joint return.”

“If they did jointly file, then a tax liability resulting from their filing will be a marital liability, and the IRS will go after any assets of the parties regardless of if only one of the individuals is at fault,” she added.