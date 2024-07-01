OK Magazine
Bravo Feud Brewing: Teresa Giudice Blasts Jeff Lewis for 'Dissing' Her During 'WWHL'

By:

Jul. 1 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Teresa Giudice and Jeff Lewis had a tense moment during the Sunday, June 30, episode of Watch What Happens Live, which was also the 15th anniversary special.

The reality stars, who both appeared on Andy Cohen's talk show, were asked by the host if they had "squashed [their] beef backstage,"

Lewis, 54, claimed he and the Real Housewives of New Jersey starlet, 52, were "good," but she didn't think so.

“He was saying sorry to me because he said something,” Giudice, 52, stated as fellow guests Phaedra Parks, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams and Jerry O’Connell looked on. “But it’s like, if you didn’t mean it, I don’t know why you said it.”

Lewis said he "did mean it," referring to his apology, but the mom-of-four didn't hesitant to create a tense moment with the Flipping Out alum.

“Oh, you did mean … Oh, oh, you meant saying sorry to me?” she replied. “So tell everybody why you said sorry to me.”

Lewis then looked to Cohen, 55, who appeared to mouth: "Why did you put me on the spot?"

Cohen apologized before trying to get the show on track again.

Real Housewives of New York City alum Morgan decided to jump in and make light of the situation, saying Lewis should "get on your knees."

“I apologize. I was wrong, and I apologized,” Lewis said. “I’m not dissing her.”

Though it's unclear what Lewis and Giudice were fighting about, the former recently spoke about her estrangement from sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast.

Co-hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp asked Lewis which of the costars he would let go from RHONJ if he had the choice, he nixed Giudice.

“I think I’d probably let Teresa go,” the interior designer replied.

Mellencamp then warned him that he would need "luck on social media," to which he replied, “Is that not good? Oh, I don’t even know. Is that a problem? I just — it’s just my opinion.”

As OK! previously reported, Giudice and Gorga couldn't even film together during Season 14 of the series, which is currently airing on Bravo.

"It unfortunately trickles down. I think once you watch the finale you'll see why," Gorga told Today.com about the family feud affecting her kids. "It's sad and you know, I think everyone's moved on pretty much but (the kids) keep in touch. They will text each other 'Happy birthday' and things like that, which is nice."

