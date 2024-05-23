Family Feud Explodes: Melissa Gorga Admits She Hasn't Checked in on Niece Milania Giudice After Car Crash
Melissa Gorga admitted she hasn't reached out to niece Milania Giudice after she crashed her car amid her ongoing feud with sister-in-law Teresa Giudice.
“Right now, no one is on talking terms with anyone because of the things that have happened,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Extra’s Billy Bush on Wednesday, May 22.
“I’m so happy she’s OK,” she added.
Billy told Melissa she should make amends with Teresa, but it didn't seem like things were heading in the direction, as she believes “certain things have happened that are just really hard to come back from.”
As OK! previously reported, the teenager, 18, was "involved in the crash" on Friday, May 17, when her Mercedes-Benz convertible reportedly “collided with another car,” TMZ reported.
The outlet reported “there was some disagreement on the scene about who was to blame for the wreck” but “nobody was hurt.”
Melissa and Teresa haven't been speaking since Season 13 of RHONJ kicked off. Teresa and her husband, Luis Ruelas, tried to meet with Joe Gorga about the rumors of Melissa being unfaithful, but the argument ended with Joe and Melissa not attending Luis and Teresa's wedding.
“By calling my husband over to your house and [trying] to say that I’m some type of bad wife with your new fiancé you met a minute ago,” Melissa recalled. “Well, I’m going to be married for 20 years in August with three children.”
On the new season, Melissa made it clear the feud is still ongoing. "It's real. It finally is what it is," she said on WWHL. "The gloves are off, the masks are off — you might as well stop asking me. It's not happening anymore....it's so over," she dished.
Melissa was also asked if her relationship with Teresa would be different had she not joined the show in Season 3.
"I don't fully know," she told Andy Cohen. "Before the show, there was more than you know," she added. "That's what everyone thinks, this show created this. I married into [this], 'Woah. What goes on?' I was like, 'Oh, this is not how my family rolls.' You know?"
