Family Feud Explodes: Melissa Gorga Admits She Hasn't Checked in on Niece Milania Giudice After Car Crash

On the new season, Melissa made it clear the feud is still ongoing. "It's real. It finally is what it is," she said on WWHL. "The gloves are off, the masks are off — you might as well stop asking me. It's not happening anymore....it's so over," she dished.

Melissa was also asked if her relationship with Teresa would be different had she not joined the show in Season 3.

"I don't fully know," she told Andy Cohen. "Before the show, there was more than you know," she added. "That's what everyone thinks, this show created this. I married into [this], 'Woah. What goes on?' I was like, 'Oh, this is not how my family rolls.' You know?"