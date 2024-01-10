'We Don't Even Look at Each Other': Melissa Gorga Reveals How She and Teresa Giudice Managed to Film 'RHONJ' Together After Bitter Feud

"The biggest misconception is that it's going to be more drama between me and my sister-in-law," Gorga said of what fans can expect from the upcoming installment of the hit franchise. "We don't even, like, look at each other."

"It is the new normal," she continued. "I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now, that's definitely how it is."