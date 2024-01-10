'We Don't Even Look at Each Other': Melissa Gorga Reveals How She and Teresa Giudice Managed to Film 'RHONJ' Together After Bitter Feud
Melissa Gorga gave a brutally honest answer when asked how she and Teresa Giudice managed to film together after their bitter feud.
Ahead of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the "On Display" singer, 44, admitted it was quite an adjustment to work on the show alongside her estranged sister-in-law, 51, after the two made it clear they never wanted to speak to each other ever again.
"The biggest misconception is that it's going to be more drama between me and my sister-in-law," Gorga said of what fans can expect from the upcoming installment of the hit franchise. "We don't even, like, look at each other."
"It is the new normal," she continued. "I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now, that's definitely how it is."
As for when Bravo viewers can expect the new season to debut, Gorga hinted it will be sooner than later. "From what I hear, in the spring. You're going to get early, early spring. We're done [filming]," the Envy owner confirmed.
As OK! previously reported, the Skinny Italian author recently explained her efforts at trying to repair her relationships with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife are over.
"The chapter is closed," Giudice said in an interview when asked if she and the Gorgas were on "good terms."
The RHONJ OG has been open about how her relatives joining the series in 2011 without telling her was hurtful. "Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV," Giudice said in an interview last year.
"Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back. It was very sad because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered," she admitted.
“Right now, I need to heal myself,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said in a separate interview of keeping her distance from the Gorgas even while filming the series. “And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family ... my mental health.”
