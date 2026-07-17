Teresa Giudice and Daughter Milania Twin in Bikinis After Domestic Violence Incident: Photos
July 17 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
Teresa Giudice is putting family first after a challenging few weeks.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of poolside photos featuring daughter Milania Giudice as the mother-daughter duo posed in coordinating bikinis, just weeks after their family made headlines following a reported domestic violence incident involving daughter Gabriella Giudice.
Teresa, 54, looked stunning in a black bandeau bikini, while 20-year-old Milania wore a light blue two-piece. The pair smiled as they posed beside a rock-lined swimming pool, showing off their coordinated summer looks during what appeared to be a relaxing day at home.
In another photo, the mother and daughter stretched out on oversized outdoor loungers surrounded by lush greenery, soaking up the sunshine while spending quality time together.
Additional snapshots showed the pair returning to the pool's edge, where they struck playful poses against the natural stone backdrop. Teresa rested one hand on her hip as Milania smiled for the camera, highlighting the close bond they share.
Family Faces Legal Challenges
The social media post comes after Gabriella contacted authorities in Montville Township, N.J., claiming Milania had been "throwing things" inside Teresa's home.
The report, obtained by Us Weekly, alleged Milania had been "throwing food [and] candles," though it did not identify the alleged victim. Authorities stated that no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported.
Police also noted that Milania was placed in handcuffs during the incident, and her vehicle was searched "before and after transport."
The report identified Teresa's New Jersey residence as the location where the arrest occurred.
- Milania Giudice Was 'Acting Erratically' Before Her Arrest, Police Claim: She Was 'Throwing Food and Candles'
- Bikini-Clad Milania Giudice Declares She's Ready for 'Redemption' After Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos
- Who Is Milania Giudice? 6 Things to Know About Teresa Giudice's Daughter After Her Domestic Violence Arrest
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Milania Charged With Simple Assault
Milania was charged through a summons complaint with one count of simple assault after authorities alleged she caused bodily injury during an incident that reportedly took place at approximately 6:12 p.m.
The matter was classified as a domestic violence case, though additional details have not been released because the complaint remains confidential.
Police Chief Andrew Caggiano confirmed the charge to Us Weekly.
"She was charged on a summons complaint with one count of Simple Assault. She was released pending her next court appearance. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation," Andrew said. "Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."
An initial court hearing was held on May 19, though no plea was entered.
Milania Speaks Out
Milania recently addressed the controversy for the first time, pushing back against a widely shared mugshot circulating online.
In a TikTok video posted on Monday, June 29, she laughed off the image and claimed it had been generated using artificial intelligence.
"I have one thing to say, I'm going to save the rest for tomorrow. But that 'mugshot' of me, if you guys really believe. That's AI," she said. "I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of."