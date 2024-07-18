Teresa Giudice Shows She's Got Her Kids Back as She Attends Daughter Gia's Iced Tea Event in N.J.
She's a cool mom!
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice made an appearance alongside her daughter Gia Giudice at a Shop Rite grocery store in Clark, N.J., on July 18, where Gia promoted Ryl Iced Tea. In the middle of the store, there was a backdrop for Rye, which had different types of iced tea — Peach, Lemon, Southern Sweet, Half & Half, and Raspberry — on it for customers to sample.
Gia and Teresa stood behind the table greeting fans, chatting with them and posing for photos. They also encouraged everyone to try the iced teas. While briefly chatting with Teresa, she told OK! that Gia had a brand deal with Ryl and that’s why she was here. Teresa also claimed that Gia asked her to come along with her and, being the supportive mom Teresa is, she obliged.
Ryl Tea, a beverage company based in N.J., most famously created an iced tea with country singer Morgan Wallen entitled “Wallen’s Ryl Sweet Tea.” On their website, Ryl describes their product as being “benefit focused” with a “guilt free taste.” They note that all of their flavors have a “delicious” taste “without all the bad stuff.” Rather than using sugar to flavor their beverages, Ryl uses “a natural sweetener blend of monk fruit, stevia and allulose.”
What’s more is that for all of the health conscious people watching their caloric intake, Ryl beverages are only five calories or less per can.
In terms of what benefits the drinks have, Ryl claims they have an “industry leading superblend” of antioxidants and offer an “excellent source of Vitamin C.” They also have a rather creative slogan: “Delicious, Meet Healthy.”
Although he did not appear at the event, Teresa’s husband, Luis Ruelas, sat near the entrance to the store. He was friendly and gave a hello and a smile as people walked by. It should also be noted that there were signs that filming was occurring; however, no cameras were spotted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It's apparent that Gia is just as hard working as her mom!