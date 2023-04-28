Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Husband Louie Ruelas as They Near 1 Year of Marriage: 'I Love Waking Up With Him Every Day'
Teresa Giudice is at the top of her game!
From settling into her first year of marriage with Louie Ruelas to launching her highly successful podcast "Namaste B$tches" — and continuing to rule reality television, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star knows the best is yet to come!
Giudice chats exclusively with OK! ahead of her Party with a Housewife event in Boston at Big Night Live on Saturday, April 29, about her favorite aspect of being married to the Digital Media Solutions cofounder, diving into the world of podcasting and what Housewifes inspired a potential new venture.
"I love waking up with him every day," the Skinny Italian author gushes over Ruelas. "I think he's amazing, of course, because he is my husband. We're both Tauruses. But he just puts a smile on my face every day. I think I do the same for him."
"We just always try to be in a good head space," Giudice says of how they have helped each other. "We live for our kids — we really do! And, of course, for each other."
When not loved up at home with her hubby, the Dancing With the Stars alum has been busy chatting with her fellow Bravo stars on her booming podcast with cohost Melissa Pfeister. "If you listen to [the podcast], you'll get a real feel of who I really am," Giudice spills.
"There's no distractions and there's not other people trying instigate any fights or anything," she says of being on the mic versus on television. "You just get a feel of getting to know the real Teresa even more than Housewives."
Despite her plate being full of opportunities, Giudice still has ideas as to what she could sink her teeth into next. "I keep watching Garcelle [Beauvais] in Lifetime movies, so I'm thinking maybe I should do Lifetime movies now!" she notes of being inspired by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.
"And Cynthia [Bailey]! They're both in Lifetime movies! I'm like, 'I think I need to be!'" she laughs. "I also loved doing the commercial with Dak Prescott. I loved him. They said that I was so good and they loved working with me so hopefully I'll get some more commercials."