Teresa Giudice Gushes Over Husband Louie Ruelas as They Near 1 Year of Marriage: 'I Love Waking Up With Him Every Day'

Giudice chats exclusively with OK! ahead of her Party with a Housewife event in Boston at Big Night Live on Saturday, April 29, about her favorite aspect of being married to the Digital Media Solutions cofounder, diving into the world of podcasting and what Housewifes inspired a potential new venture.

"I love waking up with him every day," the Skinny Italian author gushes over Ruelas. "I think he's amazing, of course, because he is my husband. We're both Tauruses. But he just puts a smile on my face every day. I think I do the same for him."