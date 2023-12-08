Home > Exclusives > Gia Giudice EXCLUSIVE Gia Giudice Insists She 'Could Definitely Hold Her Own' as a Real Housewife: 'We'll See What the Future Holds' Source: Courtesy of SHEIN

Gia Giudice was born to be on the Real Housewives — no really, it's in her blood! The eldest daughter of exes Teresa and Joe Giudice exclusively sits down with OK! from her home in New Jersey to spill the tea on whether a spot on Bravo's hit reality franchise is in her future, how she deals with haters, what she's learned from her famous mom and more while promoting her family's recent partnership with SHEIN.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Gia Giudice hasn't ruled out joining 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast some day.

Bravo ringleader Andy Cohen recently admitted he could see Gia joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey some day, so, of course, we had to find out from the 22-year-old herself if this was a possibility. "I love Andy so much," Gia tells OK!, noting, "he's known me since I was little, and listen, you never know what could happen in the future."

Article continues below advertisement

"If it came down to it, I think I could definitely hold my own on the show," the social media influencer admits. "Just because I feel like I know all the ins and outs already since we've been doing it for so long, but I guess we have to see what the future holds." While reality TV might be in Gia's future, she currently remains focused on building her own brand and studying for her LSATs after graduating from Rutgers University with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology last May.

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Gia is the eldest daughter of exes Teresa and Joe Giudice.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think there's a lot of pressure coming out of school [to get] everything done right away. Everyone kind of expects you to have all the answers, especially in the public eye. I'm just taking it one day at a time and I'm kind of just doing what makes me happy," the famous offspring shares. She admits: "Law school is in the question. It's still in the cards. I'm still studying for my LSATs. I'm studying, I'm working and I'm building my brand as an influencer."

"It's definitely not easy, but my brand has really escalated to a point I never thought it would. You don't really believe it until it happens in front of your eyes and until all these things start coming your way," Gia dishes, expressing excitement about being able to provide her own fashion senses for the Giudice girls' "versatile" collection with SHEIN. Inevitably, by building a platform on social media and having her entire family's every move watched by the public, Gia has dealt with her fair share of haters.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN The 22-year-old graduated from Rutgers University last May.

"I try my best to just ignore them — what they want is attention. I honestly never answer them back. We have so many fans that truly love us, so I try to look at the positivity and not really look at the negativity. The fans that really do love us are so supportive, and we adore them so much. So I'd rather like their comments and reply back to them than waste my time and energy like entertaining with somebody who is commenting on my account just because ultimately they're just bored," she declares. Plus, her "fans kind of do the dirty work" for her and "will reply back" to her critics!

Article continues below advertisement

Gia will take on her haters any day if it means her family will continue to receive the endless opportunities she is so grateful for, as she decides it's "the best part of fame." "I think that's the best thing in anything," she notes. "Definitely the opportunity, seeing how much people really love you. The fan base is just... it makes you feel good. I think the fans, all the opportunities that this platform brings you, you honestly have to make lemonade out of lemons and just make the best out of it because obviously there's some ugly things that could come with it."

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Gia Giudice is studying for her LSATs while building her brand as an influencer.

Article continues below advertisement

Gia knows ugly situations all too well. While fame has come with fascinating perks and good times, the college graduate has also dealt with her fair share of hardship in front of the spotlight. "The hardest part [of fame] was probably dealing with my family's legal issues in the public eye," Gia confesses to OK! regarding her mom and dad both serving jail time after the parents-of-four were convicted on fraud charges in 2015. "But that's the past. [It happened] so long ago. I feel like my family has grown so much since then [both as a whole and within ourselves]."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Having the celebrity world down to a science, Teresa has been able to teach Gia and her three younger sisters — Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 — how to stay on the right track. Gia says of her mother: "The biggest advice my mom always says to my sisters and I is to live your life, be happy and do what makes you happy, and I think that sticks with [us] through everything — whether it's traveling or following our career path or going away to school. She seriously just wants us to do everything that makes us truly happy in life, and I love that because it makes us feel like we are fully accepted. She will hold our hand no matter what. That's what just makes her the best mom."

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Teresa Giudice shares Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14, with her ex-husband, Joe.

Article continues below advertisement

"What inspires me about her is that she has been knocked down — no, I'm gonna reword this — people have tried to knock her down, but she is honestly unstoppable," Gia insists. "She has been through so much and she always makes her way back up. She's always standing strong. She's been such an inspiration to my sisters. It's what we honestly envy so much about her." While growing up with cameras constantly around might not have been Gia's exact choice in life, the New Jersey native is certain "it's the way it was supposed to be."

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!

"Audriana was literally born on the show and I have been in the public eye since I was about 9 years old. It's pretty much been my whole life. Obviously I remember what life was before the show — but not really," she explains. "It's really not that bad. You're out in public, you have to take a couple pictures. People say that they love you. I've never been out in public and somebody has said something mean to me. It's always just been positivity. 'Oh my God, I love you so much, can we get a photo?' And I think that's why I really don't mind. It's really all positive feedback," Gia concludes.