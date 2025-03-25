'Tone Deaf' Teresa Giudice Slammed for Social Media Post Amid Tax Debt: 'The Prosecutors Are Going to Love This'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was called out for her latest post on Instagram.
Giudice posted two selfies of herself donning a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.”
As OK! reported on March 23, Giudice was hit with a $300K tax lien, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, was slapped with a $2.5 million debt.
Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to chastise Giudice for wearing a shirt promoting designer brands when she and her hubby owe money to the government.
While a few people called the post “tone deaf” given the recent news, others had more cutting words for the duo. “How do you say ‘I didn’t pay my taxes again’ in French????” one sarcastic critic wrote. One person suggested Giudice is going to end up in prison again, stating, “Maybe you can bunk with Karen Huger or Jen Shah on your next visit?” Still, another piped in to note the “prosecutors are going to love this.”
A lot of the remarks were also critical of Giudice for not having learned from her prior financial issues with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, noting she “sure does have a type” of man she goes for.
Teresa previously went to jail in 2015 for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and Joe were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and, coincidentally given the recent news, cheating the government on taxes.
“Reality hit home today for Giuseppe and Teresa Giudice,” Jonathan D. Larsen, the Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Newark Field office, said on October 2, 2014, when Teresa and Joe were sentenced. “They are now both convicted felons with prison sentences to serve. Choosing lies over the truth when dealing with the IRS, banks, and the bankruptcy court will not be tolerated.”
“Concealing assets and lying in a bankruptcy case are crimes, deserving of punishment,” Roberta A. DeAngelis, the U.S. Trustee for Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania (Region 3), claimed at the time. “The Giudices remain responsible for paying their debts. They lost the protection our bankruptcy laws afford debtors because they broke the law to obtain it.”
Teresa was sentenced to 15 months behind bars while Joe was sentenced to 41 months. Teresa returned home after the sentencing, but Joe ended up in ICE custody and was deported to Italy, as he is not a U.S. citizen.
To date, Teresa and Luis have not commented on their tax liens.