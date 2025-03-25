'Tone Deaf' Teresa Giudice Slammed for Social Media Post Amid Tax Debt: 'The Prosecutors Are Going to Love This'

Giudice posted two selfies of herself donning a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.”

As OK! reported on March 23, Giudice was hit with a $300K tax lien, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, was slapped with a $2.5 million debt.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to chastise Giudice for wearing a shirt promoting designer brands when she and her hubby owe money to the government.