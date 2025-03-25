or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Teresa Giudice
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Tone Deaf' Teresa Giudice Slammed for Social Media Post Amid Tax Debt: 'The Prosecutors Are Going to Love This'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was called 'tone deaf' for posting on social media amid her tax debt.

By:

March 25 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was called out for her latest post on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was hit with a $300K tax lien.

Article continues below advertisement

Giudice posted two selfies of herself donning a black T-shirt with the following written on it: “I Speak Fluent French: Hermes. Chanel. Dior. Saint Laurent.”

As OK! reported on March 23, Giudice was hit with a $300K tax lien, while her husband, Luis Ruelas, was slapped with a $2.5 million debt.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to chastise Giudice for wearing a shirt promoting designer brands when she and her hubby owe money to the government.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Luis Ruelas reportedly owes the government $2.5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

While a few people called the post “tone deaf” given the recent news, others had more cutting words for the duo. “How do you say ‘I didn’t pay my taxes again’ in French????” one sarcastic critic wrote. One person suggested Giudice is going to end up in prison again, stating, “Maybe you can bunk with Karen Huger or Jen Shah on your next visit?” Still, another piped in to note the “prosecutors are going to love this.”

MORE ON:
Teresa Giudice

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Many people criticized Teresa Giudice's recent social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

A lot of the remarks were also critical of Giudice for not having learned from her prior financial issues with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, noting she “sure does have a type” of man she goes for.

Teresa previously went to jail in 2015 for her role in a financial fraud conspiracy, which included bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. She and Joe were accused of multiple things, including submitting fraudulent loan applications, lying about their employment and salary, concealing assets, filing for bankruptcy protection and, coincidentally given the recent news, cheating the government on taxes.

“Reality hit home today for Giuseppe and Teresa Giudice,” Jonathan D. Larsen, the Acting Special Agent in Charge, IRS-Criminal Investigation, Newark Field office, said on October 2, 2014, when Teresa and Joe were sentenced. “They are now both convicted felons with prison sentences to serve. Choosing lies over the truth when dealing with the IRS, banks, and the bankruptcy court will not be tolerated.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice served jail time in 2015.

“Concealing assets and lying in a bankruptcy case are crimes, deserving of punishment,” Roberta A. DeAngelis, the U.S. Trustee for Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania (Region 3), claimed at the time. “The Giudices remain responsible for paying their debts. They lost the protection our bankruptcy laws afford debtors because they broke the law to obtain it.”

Teresa was sentenced to 15 months behind bars while Joe was sentenced to 41 months. Teresa returned home after the sentencing, but Joe ended up in ICE custody and was deported to Italy, as he is not a U.S. citizen.

To date, Teresa and Luis have not commented on their tax liens.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.