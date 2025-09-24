or
BREAKING NEWS
Teresa Giudice Confesses She Would've Divorced Joe Even If He Hadn't Been Deported: 'You Change as You Get Older'

Composite photo of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice
Source: MEGA; @joe.giudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice confessed she would've divorced Joe Giudice even if he hadn't been deported.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Joe Giudice, insisting they likely would have split even if he hadn’t been deported. “Joe was my second boyfriend and I wanted to get out of the house,” she confessed on the September 24 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Why Did Teresa and Joe Giudice Split?

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice said she did 'everything' for her kids while Joe 'didn't do anything.'

When specifically asked if her marriage would have “ended” even if Joe hadn’t been deported, she confessed she thinks it would have. “'Cause you know what, you change as you get older,” she elaborated. “And then, so maybe what you accepted when I was 27, I wouldn’t accept that when I was 37. So you change and I was very involved with my kids. I was all about my kids. I did everything. Joe didn’t do anything.” However, Teresa said Joe was a “good husband” and “good dad,” but reiterated she was the “kind of mom” that “did everything.”

Joe Giudice Hints at Rekindling Romance With Teresa

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice divorced in September 2020.

While they divorced in September 2020, Joe recently revealed he would be open to rekindling his romance with Teresa.

In an appearance on “Casual Chaos,” his daughter Gia’s podcast, she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis [Ruelas] ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?”

"Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe replied. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."

Teresa Giudice

Joe Giudice Said 'You Never Know' About Getting Back With Teresa

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice said he would 'never say never' regarding getting back with Teresa.

Joe went on to admit one never knows what the future holds, insisting he would “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa.

"I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he added. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy."

Teresa has moved on from Joe, as she married Luis in August 2022.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Have Both Moved On

Photo of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice has been married to Luis Ruelas since 2022.

Joe complimented Luis, insisting he’s “a good guy.”

"As long as he treats you guys right, you know, treats your mom right, that's all that matters," Joe said to his daughter.

Joe has also moved on with Teresa, as he’s in a relationship with a woman named Margie, whom Gia claimed she and her sisters “love” since she’s “amazing.”

When Teresa appeared on Kelly Ripa’s podcast last year, she shared she’d met Margie when she went to the Bahamas with her daughters. “We had a great time,” Teresa stated of the meeting. “We all hung out and it was totally fine.”

