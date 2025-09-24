Teresa Giudice Confesses She Would've Divorced Joe Even If He Hadn't Been Deported: 'You Change as You Get Older'

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Joe Giudice, insisting they likely would have split even if he hadn’t been deported. “Joe was my second boyfriend and I wanted to get out of the house,” she confessed on the September 24 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast.

Why Did Teresa and Joe Giudice Split?

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she did 'everything' for her kids while Joe 'didn't do anything.'

When specifically asked if her marriage would have “ended” even if Joe hadn’t been deported, she confessed she thinks it would have. “'Cause you know what, you change as you get older,” she elaborated. “And then, so maybe what you accepted when I was 27, I wouldn’t accept that when I was 37. So you change and I was very involved with my kids. I was all about my kids. I did everything. Joe didn’t do anything.” However, Teresa said Joe was a “good husband” and “good dad,” but reiterated she was the “kind of mom” that “did everything.”

Joe Giudice Hints at Rekindling Romance With Teresa

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice divorced in September 2020.

While they divorced in September 2020, Joe recently revealed he would be open to rekindling his romance with Teresa. In an appearance on “Casual Chaos,” his daughter Gia’s podcast, she asked, “Knock on wood, if mom and Luis [Ruelas] ever broke up, would you and mom ever consider getting back together?” "Well, listen, I'll always be your mom's friend, no matter what," Joe replied. "You know what I mean? So it doesn't matter. I mean, I'll always be the same with her no matter what."

Joe Giudice Said 'You Never Know' About Getting Back With Teresa

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice said he would 'never say never' regarding getting back with Teresa.

Joe went on to admit one never knows what the future holds, insisting he would “never say never” regarding getting back with Teresa. "I mean, maybe if we're still alive when we're 90, I don't know, we'll see,” he added. “I mean, in life, you never know, but right now, I'm happy." Teresa has moved on from Joe, as she married Luis in August 2022.

Joe Giudice and Teresa Have Both Moved On

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice has been married to Luis Ruelas since 2022.