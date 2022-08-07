Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding: The Dress, The Guests & Her Special Song
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married! The happy couple said "I do" in a stunning ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate and Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 6.
The wedding's color themes were a classic mix of white with gold accents. The venue also featured two large hearts made of white flower petals and towering flower centerpieces.
The Bravolebrity looked every bit the beautiful bride in a strapless, mermaid-style wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline and matching gloves. A tiara made of diamonds held her veil in place as she walked down the aisle to Franz Schubert's "Ave Maria". The song was special to Giudice, as she chose it to honor her late parents. Her mother, Antonia, passed away in 2017, and her father, Giacinto, died in 2020.
MARGARET JOSEPHS CALLS TERESA GIUDICE A 'SICK, DISGUSTING LIAR,' DOLORES CATANIA & JACKIE GOLDSCHNEIDER FACE OFF & MORE IN 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY' SEASON 12 TRAILER
Ruelas eagerly waited at the end of the aisle for his beautiful soon-to-be wife in a white jacket, black trousers and a black bowtie.
The guest list included 220 of Giudice and Ruelas' closest friends and family as they celebrated their special day. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's daughter's — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — served as bridesmaids drabbed in gorgeous, baby pink dresses.
'RHONJ' STAR TERESA GIUDICE REVEALS WHO WILL BE HER MAID OF HONOR WHEN SHE MARRIES FIANCÉ LUIS RUELAS
Fellow RHONJ stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania also stood beside Giudice as bridesmaids. Ruelas' sons, David and Nicholas, took part in the couple's lavish nuptials as well.
Other guests included: former The Real host Loni Love, RHONJ's Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, The Real Housewives of Miami favorite Alexia Nepola, The Real Housewives Of New York's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.
Also joining Giudice and Ruelas on their special day was The Real Housewives of Dubai newcomer Chanel Ayan.
The lovebirds shared their first dance as a married couple to "I Get To Love You". They were later joined by dozens of guests as they took over the dance floor, grooving to "This Is How You Do It", "Hot in Here", and "We Found Love" performed by the couple's wedding band.
Giudice and Ruelas have been linked since 2020 following her tumultuous split from her ex-husband Joe Giudice.