Teresa Giudice Claims Ex-Husband Joe Was 'Not Her Guy' as She Raves About Soulmate Luis Ruelas: 'He's So Attentive to Me!'
Teresa Giudice opened up about her marriage to Joe Giudice on an episode Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson’s “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast, revealing he was “never her person.”
On the episode, which premieres February 5 at 12 a.m., the topic of astrological signs came up. “My ex was a Gemini, no bueno,” Teresa shared of her first husband. “I’m a Taurus.”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to share her current husband, Luis Ruelas, is also a Taurus.
“We get along great,” she shared. “I mean, really like, we like the same things. Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. And so I like it better. Like, I think you should like the same things. You know how they say opposites attract?” Teresa went on to explain her and Luis like a lot of the same things, which she called a “plus” for them. She also said they’re “always together,” which is something that didn't happen with Joe.
“He's so attentive to me,” she said of Luis compared to Joe. “Like my ex was not attentive at all. He was just very old school. Listen, he was a good, I mean, looking back now, Joe was easy, but he just wasn't my guy.” Teresa added they made “beautiful babies” together but he wasn’t who she was supposed to be with. She further implied he wasn’t her soulmate.
The talk about her ex then turned more contentious on her behalf as the topic of their divorce came up.
The Turning The Tables author reminded the hosts he got deported and went on to claim he “f----- up royally.”
“He got me involved in his business dealings,” she elaborated. “You know, I signed a closing, one home, one home, one home guys, one home. Meanwhile, he had a partner with so many properties and nothing happened to his partner. But because I was on TV, I guess they made an example out of me and Joe, obviously.”
Teresa went on to share there was “no criminal intent” on her end but she had to “go away,” which “devastated” her.
After the experience, Teresa advised any Housewife to “make sure” they’re “on top” of their husband’s “s---.”
Aside from their podcast, fans of Pol’ and Patrik’s can also catch them on their reality show, Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, on Prime Video.