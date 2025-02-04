Teresa Giudice Claims Ex-Husband Joe Was 'Not Her Guy' as She Raves About Soulmate Luis Ruelas: 'He's So Attentive to Me!'

On the episode, which premieres February 5 at 12 a.m., the topic of astrological signs came up. “My ex was a Gemini, no bueno,” Teresa shared of her first husband. “I’m a Taurus.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star went on to share her current husband, Luis Ruelas, is also a Taurus.

“We get along great,” she shared. “I mean, really like, we like the same things. Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. And so I like it better. Like, I think you should like the same things. You know how they say opposites attract?” Teresa went on to explain her and Luis like a lot of the same things, which she called a “plus” for them. She also said they’re “always together,” which is something that didn't happen with Joe.