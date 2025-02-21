Teresa Giudice Declares Joe Gorga Chose 'B-----' Margaret Josephs Over His Sister: 'I Hate Her!'
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice did not hold back about her costar Margaret Josephs when she appeared on the “Undressed With Pol’ and Patrik” podcast, which dropped on February 19.
“I hate that b-----,” the Turning The Tables author shared about Josephs. “I can’t even f------, like, no. I hate her.”
As for what’s fueling her disdain for the Macbeth Collection creator, Giudice alluded it has to do with her brother, Joe Gorga.
“My brother picked Margaret over his own sister,” she shared. “I mean that’s basically what it comes down to. They’re not gonna go against Margaret because Margaret knows where all the bodies are, you know, all the dead bodies are.”
Although she’s clearly perturbed by the situation, the Skinny Italian author noted she doesn’t “blame” her brother for siding with Josephs because “obviously she knows a lot.” “So he’s gonna stick, you know,” she added.
Giudice also shared she’s used her issues with her brother and his wife to try to steer her kids in a different direction. “I’m like, no matter what, you always stick with your blood,” she stated. “Like… don’t ever let whomever you marry get in between you and your sister.” She said she's instructed her daughters to “treat their stepbrothers like they’re real brothers.”
Aside from Josephs, an insider dished to OK! on January 8 another reason Giudice likely has an issue with her brother and his wife is because they allegedly talked about Giudice to Jacqueline Laurita back when she was on the show.
“Teresa alleged that when her friendship fell apart with Jacqueline, Jacqueline was getting a lot of her information about Teresa from Melissa and Joe Gorga,” the source shared. “They 100 percent were always giving Jacqueline intel about Teresa that they got either from Teresa or from Teresa’s lawyer.”
The insider pointed out once Jacqueline and Teresa’s friendship fell apart, she only would have been able to get information about Teresa from someone in her “inner circle” that was friends with Jacqueline also.
The insider said by keeping her brother and his wife around her, Teresa had “a lot” of her personal information divulged to Jacqueline by them.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on pause and Bravo has attested no casting decisions have been made at this time.
Bravo bigwig Andy Cohen has been vocal about how things can’t move forward the way they’ve been, as Teresa and Melissa remained at odds last season and refused to communicate at all, leading to the cast taking sides.