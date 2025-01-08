Melissa and Joe Gorga Were '100 Percent' Giving Jacqueline Laurita 'Intel' About Teresa Guidice: Source

As fans of the show likely recall, Jacqueline and Teresa were close friends in the first few seasons — before everything fell apart. The insider alleged this adds more evidence as to proving the Gorga’s were sharing Teresa's information with Jacqueline.

“Once Jacqueline’s friendship with Teresa fell apart, how would she still have so much personal information about Teresa unless someone directly in Teresa’s circle that was friends with Jacqueline also was feeding it to her?” the source asked. “It obviously would not have been Kathy Wakile, as Teresa didn’t get along with them… and Teresa didn’t get along with Melissa either, but she was around her to try to keep her relationship alive with her brother, much for her parents’ sake.”