Melissa and Joe Gorga Were '100 Percent' Giving Jacqueline Laurita 'Intel' About Teresa Guidice: Source
On a recent episode of her “Turning The Tables” podcast, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice alleged Joe and Melissa Gorga were telling information years ago about her court case to Jacqueline Laurita. An insider exclusively spoke to OK!, confirming Teresa had it right all along.
“This is old news at this point because so much of this s--- is years old and should be buried under the rug, however, due to the fact that it involves severed relationships in Teresa’s family that she recently brought up on her podcast, it is now news again,” a production insider dished. “Teresa alleged that when her friendship fell apart with Jacqueline, Jacqueline was getting a lot of her information about Teresa from Melissa and Joe Gorga.” Noting “Melissa and Joe always tried to play the victim” to “keep their image clean,” the source insisted that's not true. “They 100 percent were always giving Jacqueline intel about Teresa that they got either from Teresa or from Teresa’s lawyer,” the insider confirmed.
As fans of the show likely recall, Jacqueline and Teresa were close friends in the first few seasons — before everything fell apart. The insider alleged this adds more evidence as to proving the Gorga’s were sharing Teresa's information with Jacqueline.
“Once Jacqueline’s friendship with Teresa fell apart, how would she still have so much personal information about Teresa unless someone directly in Teresa’s circle that was friends with Jacqueline also was feeding it to her?” the source asked. “It obviously would not have been Kathy Wakile, as Teresa didn’t get along with them… and Teresa didn’t get along with Melissa either, but she was around her to try to keep her relationship alive with her brother, much for her parents’ sake.”
The insider went on to explain that by keeping her brother and his wife around her, Teresa had “a lot” of her personal information divulged to Jacqueline by them.
As for why Jacqueline would have cared, the source shared it was due to her having been such good friends with Teresa and then their friendship falling apart — something they claim could also “be blamed a good deal on the Gorga’s as well.”
“When Teresa was released from prison, Jacqueline was open at that point to a friendship with her, however, Melissa kept feeding Jacqueline’s head with narratives that ‘Teresa doesn’t like you’ and ‘Teresa’s being fake for the cameras,’” the insider disclosed.
“Jacqueline didn’t know what to believe, and when things came to a head, Melissa took Teresa’s side and acted like Jacqueline wasn’t there for her. This speaks to Melissa’s character," they continued.
As for where things stand today given the resurrecting of this drama, the source assured OK! Jacqueline and Teresa are “way past this,” “in a good place” and “remain friends.” “But, facts are facts,” they concluded.