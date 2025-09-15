or
'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Is Thinking About Making Amends With Joe and Melissa Gorga as She's 'Worried' About Not Being Included in 'RHONJ': Source

Teresa Giudice is thinking about making amends with Joe and Melissa Gorga as she's 'worried' about not being included in Season 15 of 'RHONJ,' a source dished to OK!.

Sept. 15 2025, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

After Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice hinted that she would potentially make up with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, an insider exclusively dished to OK! what may be behind the change of heart.

“Teresa is getting desperate and, obviously, worried given the developments that have happened surrounding RHONJ,” the source shared. “This is absolutely someone who despises her brother and Melissa, but, realizing she might not have a job, she is considering throwing in the towel and making amends with them.”

Teresa Giudice 'Will Do Anything She Needs to Do to Remain' on 'RHONJ'

The insider noted Giudice making up with them is “not truly believable,” as she’s “made her feelings on them well known both publicly and privately for years."

“But, money talks, as does the risk of losing her prominent status on the show and her fame from it. So, she’s making it known she more or less will do anything she needs to do to remain on the show,” they added.

“What will ultimately happen remains to be seen, but for anyone doubting the rumors the show is being built around Melissa, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania need only consider Teresa’s sudden willingness to change her stance on two out of three of them,” the source concluded. “If she truly was guaranteed to be brought back and was the intended star of the show, she wouldn’t need to be groveling to people she clearly hates.”

Could Teresa Giudice Make Amends With Joe and Melissa Gorga?

As OK! shared, Giudice appeared with her daughter Gia Giudice on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, where they discussed what the future of the Bravo show looks like.

“I think it’s possible that you could mend some of these relationships, and selfishly, as a viewer, I would love to see that,” Jeff began telling her. “I also just love when you were one big happy family.”

Gia agreed with Jeff, admitting viewers “would want to see that” because it’s “been going on for so long” they want to “see some sort of resolution.”

Teresa Giudice Is Potentially Open to Reconciling With Her Former Friends

Jeff then directly asked Teresa if this means we could see her on Season 15 of RHONJ, noting he heard test shooting took place.

As OK! reported, test filming occurred for the show, but Teresa was left out.

“I mean, does a professor ever take the test?” Teresa stated, addressing the test shooting. “Hello, you’re friends with Andy Cohen. Ask him. At the end of the day, Bravo makes the decision. That’s who we’re waiting for. So they have to say what they want.”

Jeff kept probing, asking Teresa if she thinks there’s a world where she could coexist with Melissa, Joe Gorga and Margaret, all of whom reportedly took part in the test filming and have issues with Teresa.

“Never say never,” Teresa quipped.

Teresa Giudice Plays Coy About the Future of 'RHONJ'

While Gia made it known she thinks everyone could coexist by “putting their big girl panties on” and being “mature,” Teresa said they would have to not “talk about the past” and “move forward.”

When Jeff asked her if she would take the first step to reach out, Teresa said, “We’ll see what happens.”

“But then if you vent and then I vent, then we both have to vent, and I feel like that’s gonna be a clusterf---,” she added. “I really do.”

