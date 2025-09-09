or
Article continues below advertisement
'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Claims Teresa Giudice Is Departing 'RHONJ' for a 'Spin-Off' Show: 'I've Known About This for a Long Time'

Composite photo of Kelly Dodd and Teresa Giudice
Source: @kellyddodd/Instagram; @teresa_giudice/Instagram

'RHOC' alum Kelly Dodd claimed Teresa Giudice is leaving 'RHONJ' and has a spin-off.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd seemingly confirmed Teresa Giudice will no longer be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in a TikTok Live.

“What do we know about Teresa leaving Housewives?” Dodd said, repeating a question a fan asked. “I can’t say. I’m not allowed. I’m not allowed to say anything.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Dodd Said She's 'Known About' Teresa Giudice's News for a Long Time

Source: @chaispilla/TikTok

Kelly Dodd claimed Teresa Giudice has a spin-off show.

“Do you watch New Jersey Housewives?” she asked the user. “Her daughter’s doing Gen Z or Gen whatever that is.” Things then took an interesting turn, with Dodd blurting out, “Teresa has a spin-off. I can tell you this — I don’t think I’m gonna watch New Jersey without Teresa.” Later, Dodd said she was “sad too” about Giudice's alleged new venture.

“I’ve known about this for a long time,” she added. “I’ve known this. And I haven’t said a word.”

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Test Footage for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: @teresa_giudice/Instagram

A source shared it's 'probable' Bravo is 'moving on without' Teresa Giudice.

As OK! exclusively reported, test footage was recently filmed for the upcoming season of RHONJ — but Giudice was not involved.

“There are lots of rumors trying to be put out that Teresa filmed test footage for RHONJ, but the truth is she didn’t,” an insider shared. “Her fans can say whatever they want, but Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania filmed with new women.”

The source claimed the test footage “recently wrapped” filming, and “it went well."

“Teresa, on the other hand, did not film at all,” they continued. “It’s really looking probable Bravo is moving on without her, and the show’s future does not include her.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bravo Is 'Building the Show' Around Margaret Josephs

Photo of Margaret Josephs
Source: MEGA

Bravo is working to center 'RHONJ' around Margaret Josephs, according to an insider.

While the source acknowledged her “diehard followers” and “fans” will “end up saying this isn’t true” and that the show “won’t go on without her,” they reiterated this is the direction things will likely go in.

“As it stands now, her fans are going to be very disappointed,” they concluded.

OK! also recently reported Bravo is working to center the show around Josephs.

“Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” an insider shared.

Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania Are Expected to Return for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Photo of Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga
Source: MEGA

Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga are expected to come back to 'RHONJ' with Margaret Josephs.

“Dolores and Melissa are both close with Margaret, so that part is aligned,” they continued. “And, Marge isn’t scared to be dramatic, but she’s also funny and quick-witted."

"Additionally," they added, "she’s always been open with her life and doesn’t hide things. She truly embodies everything a ‘Real Housewife’ has always meant to be.”

While casting plans can always change, the source insisted that “for the time being,” the focus is on putting Josephs, with Gorga and Catania alongside her.

Bravo doesn't comment on casting.

