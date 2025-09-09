'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd Claims Teresa Giudice Is Departing 'RHONJ' for a 'Spin-Off' Show: 'I've Known About This for a Long Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Dodd Said She's 'Known About' Teresa Giudice's News for a Long Time

“Do you watch New Jersey Housewives?” she asked the user. “Her daughter’s doing Gen Z or Gen whatever that is.” Things then took an interesting turn, with Dodd blurting out, “Teresa has a spin-off. I can tell you this — I don’t think I’m gonna watch New Jersey without Teresa.” Later, Dodd said she was “sad too” about Giudice's alleged new venture. “I’ve known about this for a long time,” she added. “I’ve known this. And I haven’t said a word.”

Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Test Footage for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Source: @teresa_giudice/Instagram A source shared it's 'probable' Bravo is 'moving on without' Teresa Giudice.

As OK! exclusively reported, test footage was recently filmed for the upcoming season of RHONJ — but Giudice was not involved. “There are lots of rumors trying to be put out that Teresa filmed test footage for RHONJ, but the truth is she didn’t,” an insider shared. “Her fans can say whatever they want, but Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania filmed with new women.” The source claimed the test footage “recently wrapped” filming, and “it went well." “Teresa, on the other hand, did not film at all,” they continued. “It’s really looking probable Bravo is moving on without her, and the show’s future does not include her.”

Bravo Is 'Building the Show' Around Margaret Josephs

Source: MEGA Bravo is working to center 'RHONJ' around Margaret Josephs, according to an insider.

While the source acknowledged her “diehard followers” and “fans” will “end up saying this isn’t true” and that the show “won’t go on without her,” they reiterated this is the direction things will likely go in. “As it stands now, her fans are going to be very disappointed,” they concluded. OK! also recently reported Bravo is working to center the show around Josephs. “Bravo has decided to pursue building the show around Margaret as the main character for the time being,” an insider shared.

Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania Are Expected to Return for Season 15 of 'RHONJ'

Source: MEGA Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga are expected to come back to 'RHONJ' with Margaret Josephs.