Frank Catania Claims Teresa Giudice May Not Return to 'RHONJ' After Being 'Asked to Leave'

Catania’s claim regarding “two separate shows” refers to the divided RHONJ cast, half of whom are “team Teresa” and the other half who are “team Melissa Gorga.” The only cast member who has been able to stay somewhat neutral and navigate both sides is Catania’s ex-wife, Dolores Catania.

“You got a reality show where half the cast can’t — won’t film together with the other half of the cast,” Frank added. “How are you supposed to have a reality show?” Aside from discussing casting, Frank also interestingly took a dig at Teresa, noting “she’s changed.” “In my opinion, she has changed since Luis' been around,” Frank remarked. “She’s just not herself. Not the Teresa I grew up with."