Frank Catania Claims Teresa Giudice May Not Return to 'RHONJ' After Being 'Asked to Leave'
While casting rumors have been circulating ever since Andy Cohen confirmed The Real Housewives of New Jersey would be getting a reboot after Season 14, many have assumed Teresa Giudice would likely remain on the show.
But in a shocking turn of events, cast member Frank Catania revealed Giudice might not return after all.
During an appearance on the “Lisa Alastuey” podcast, Catania confirmed he’s “heard the same [rumors] about Teresa being asked to leave, as opposed to being fired.”
Catania remarked how “this is a shame” as “Teresa… is probably the most recognizable Housewife in the world.” Even if she departs the franchise, Catania claimed he sees “Teresa landing someplace" else.
“I suspect that they are going to be dropping off some people and bringing additional new people in as well as keeping some people on,” Catania added, as he continued dishing on the future of RHONJ. It’s clear he agrees with Bravo’s decision to rework the show in some capacity, as he explained he does not believe they can “continue the way we’re doing it now” due to it being “basically two separate shows.”
Catania’s claim regarding “two separate shows” refers to the divided RHONJ cast, half of whom are “team Teresa” and the other half who are “team Melissa Gorga.” The only cast member who has been able to stay somewhat neutral and navigate both sides is Catania’s ex-wife, Dolores Catania.
“You got a reality show where half the cast can’t — won’t film together with the other half of the cast,” Frank added. “How are you supposed to have a reality show?” Aside from discussing casting, Frank also interestingly took a dig at Teresa, noting “she’s changed.” “In my opinion, she has changed since Luis' been around,” Frank remarked. “She’s just not herself. Not the Teresa I grew up with."
Although Frank chimed in about the rumors, Teresa herself appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark on July 9 and cleared the air about if she is planning on departing the show or not. “No, I’m not leaving. I started the show. When Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave," she declared.