Teresa Giudice Accused of 'Overfiltering' Photos After Larsa Pippen Photoshop Scandal

When appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on July 9, Giudice explained what happened.

Noting she wanted to post something to celebrate her friend’s birthday, she confirmed she “didn’t like the background” from the original photo. “I called my assistant slash social media person and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico,’” Giudice revealed. “And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach. That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis. Put it like that.’” Giudice assured fans at the time it was “an actual photo” but admitted they were in a “different place.” Once she posted the photo, it went viral for being a “Photoshop fail.” Memes popped up all over the internet with Giudice and Pippen at various places, including the Egyptian Pyramids, the Titanic and more. Even though this likely won’t be Giudice’s last social media post that causes some controversy, one thing is for certain — she’s keeping the masses talking and keeping herself relevant.