Teresa Giudice Accused of 'Overfiltering' Photos After Larsa Pippen Photoshop Scandal
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is no stranger to a scandal involving her Instagram photos — and now she’s getting blasted for allegedly "overfiltering" them again.
Giudice took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her and her husband, Luis Ruelas, on their vacation in Greece. While Giudice looked pretty donning a purple bikini, some commenters were not having it.
“Ugh, the filters!" one critic commented. Another echoed similar sentiments, writing that Giudice looks “so young” they “can’t believe it.” “Is it a filter?” they also asked.
Giudice — who has been traveling with Ruelas all over Europe the past few weeks — was accused of photoshopping another one of her pictures she shared while on her trip. While one commenter accused Giudice of trying to look like her arch-nemesis — sister-in-law Melissa Gorga — another called out the “bend in the railing,” suggesting Giudice had photoshopped the picture. Someone else piped in regarding the railing, specifically asking Giudice, “Why is the railing bent?”
- Teresa Giudice Declares She'll 'Never' Film 'RHONJ' With Estranged Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga Again: 'I Stand by That'
- 'This Is Not News!': Andy Cohen Confirms 'RHONJ' Reboot Rumors Following Canceled Reunion Drama
- 'So Much Is in Limbo': 'RHONJ' Cast Gathering at Rails Featured Montage, Indicating the Show Could Be Over for Good
These accusations come fresh off the heels of a photoshop scandal Giudice was involved in with Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen that went viral on the internet. On July 6, Giudice posted a picture of her and Pippen on a beach on Instagram to wish Pippen a happy birthday. Fans were quick to notice the picture was clearly photoshopped based on outlines around their legs — and that the duo was clearly not on a beach.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
When appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark on July 9, Giudice explained what happened.
Noting she wanted to post something to celebrate her friend’s birthday, she confirmed she “didn’t like the background” from the original photo. “I called my assistant slash social media person and she’s like, ‘I’m in Mexico,’” Giudice revealed. “And I’m like, ‘Perfect, take a picture of the beach. That’s perfect, we’re in bikinis. Put it like that.’” Giudice assured fans at the time it was “an actual photo” but admitted they were in a “different place.” Once she posted the photo, it went viral for being a “Photoshop fail.” Memes popped up all over the internet with Giudice and Pippen at various places, including the Egyptian Pyramids, the Titanic and more. Even though this likely won’t be Giudice’s last social media post that causes some controversy, one thing is for certain — she’s keeping the masses talking and keeping herself relevant.