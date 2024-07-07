'It’s Giving Zoom Background': Teresa Giudice Trolled for Photoshop Fail in Beach Picture With Larsa Pippen
Teresa Giudice has one creative mind!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, made social media users howl with laughter after she took to Instagram on Saturday, July 6, to wish Larsa Pippen a happy birthday by posting a photoshopped picture of them on a beach.
"Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you 💕," Giudice wrote alongside the snap of them imposed on the sand in front of the ocean.
"Were y'all teleported to the beach or..?" one person wrote in the comments section of the update.
"Girl, you’re missing a toe. 🦶🏼" a second user added.
"It's giving Zoom background," a third jokingly chimed in about the editing.
"I’m just here for the comments. You guys did not disappoint. I over here in tears because I’m laughing so hard. 😂😂😂" a fourth wrote.
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum has been making headlines recently as RHONJ has been having one of its most dramatic seasons ever. With all of the issues, insiders have claimed Giudice may want to take a step back from the show to "focus on her marriage" to her husband, Luis Ruelas.
"He didn’t sign up for this," the mother-of-four said in a recent interview. "[Louie] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were going to attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing."
In 2023, Giudice cleared up rumors that there were any problems in her romance with Ruelas. "They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky. There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky," she said during an episode of her past "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?"
When Giudice was faced with rumors she was using an alleged rocky period of her marriage for a storyline, she added, "Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like, what’s really going on in my life. I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that’s doing amazing."