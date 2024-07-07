'It’s Giving Zoom Background': Teresa Giudice Trolled for Photoshop Fail in Beach Picture With Larsa Pippen

"He didn’t sign up for this," the mother-of-four said in a recent interview. "[Louie] met [me] not thinking that a lot of my cast members were going to attack him on my show, which they did because they were trying to get to me. And they knew they didn’t have anything on me, so instead they figured, ‘Let’s hurt the person she loves,’ and that’s what they’ve been doing."

In 2023, Giudice cleared up rumors that there were any problems in her romance with Ruelas. "They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky. There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky," she said during an episode of her past "Namaste B$tches" podcast. "I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it. That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?"