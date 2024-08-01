OK Magazine
Teresa Giudice Declares She'll 'Never' Film 'RHONJ' With Estranged Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga Again: 'I Stand by That'

teresa giudice declares shell never film with estranged sister in law melissa gorga again i stand by that pp
Source: BRAVO;MEGA

Teresa Giudice doesn't want to be around Melissa Gorga!

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

Teresa Giudice revealed there's no way she'll reconcile with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, who is married to her brother, Joe Gorga, after feuding on and off for many years.

While chatting with Kelly Ripa on her podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa," the reality star, 52, was asked if she will ever be on camera with Melissa in the future.

teresa giudice bravo
Source: BRAVO

Teresa Giudice is not speaking to her sister-in-law and brother Joe Gorga.

"Yeah. Never again. Never Again. First of all, to me, family is so sacred. I’m all about, you’re Italian Kelly. I’m all about The Godfather movie. You never go against the family. I live by that. I stand by that. I’m a loyal person," she declared. "I mean, I did forgive them because again, my parents were around, and I didn’t want to hurt my parents. My parents were so, after the christening, the first scene, my father... My parents were so upset. They’re like, 'What?' Me and my brother were best friends. We always got along. We never fought. We were really best friends until this happened. Until the show."

melissa gorga teresa giudice bravo
Source: BRAVO

There is no 'RHONJ' Season 14 reunion due to the cast fighting.

Teresa said she and Melissa, 45, grew apart when the latter joined the Bravo series in 2011.

"Well, it was like a little jealousy about that I was on the show and they weren’t, and it’s like, 'This is my thing.' You know, it’s like it would’ve been so beautiful for us to be a united front and to show America, and to show the world that instead of fighting, like to me, this is like disgraceful. I tell my daughters, I beg my daughters. I’m like, 'Please always get along. That’s the only thing I only ask for is I want you four to always love each other and if somebody has something more than the other, you know, you guys enjoy it,'" she said.

rhony melissa gorga bravo
Source: BRAVO

It's unclear if the cast will return to the Bravo show.

"You should all be happy for each other and lift each other up, you know?" she added.

As OK! previously reported, tension between the cast of RHONJ is at an all-time high, especially since there was no reunion for Season 14 due to ongoing feuds.

teresa giudice mega
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice said she doesn't want to leave the show.

Andy Cohen recently said there will be a shake-up in the near future.

“We had a caller the other day who called in about the Jersey Housewives and I was just riffing and I’m like… she had not heard that we’re gonna reimagine the show in some way," he explained.

“And I was just like… we’re rebooting it,” Cohen continued. “That’s why. We got it. And she was kind of yammering on about Teresa and this and I go, ‘Yeah, well who knows. Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces.’”

