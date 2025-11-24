Teresa Giudice Shuts Down 'Fake Reunion' Rumors After Making Amends With Joe and Melissa Gorga: 'Ask My Brother!'
Nov. 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Teresa Giudice is firing back at rumors suggesting her reconciliation with Joe and Melissa Gorga is nothing more than a PR stunt.
“Ask my brother,” she quipped during a chat with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” hosts, Evan Real and Danny Murphy, at BravoCon 2025.
Teresa, 53, confidently stated that Joe “knows her so well” and can easily tell if she’s being disingenuous.
“My brother, especially, knows I hold grudges. So if I let this go, it’s real,” she emphasized.
With 22 years of history, Teresa also pointed out that Melissa would be able to see right through her.
“And I think Melissa — she’s been in my life for 22 years — she knows me really well too,” she added.
Despite skeptics suggesting the timing of their reconciliation seems convenient, with Bravo planning cast shake-ups for Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa insisted that it’s “definitely not” the case.
In a light-hearted moment, she even revealed that Melissa texted her that morning, asking to be unblocked on Instagram now that their feud is behind them.
Melissa, 46, echoed her sister-in-law's sentiments during her own Page Six interview at BravoCon. She expressed feeling “relief” over the end of the “dark” feud between her husband and Teresa.
“We all sat down and it went really well,” she shared. “It’s been a long time coming, it’s been dark for too long. It’s too much.”
After years of animosity, it appeared that the Gorga family finally extended an olive branch during a “Jeff Lewis Live” SiriusXM interview in September.
At that time, Teresa indicated she would “never say never” about a potential reunion.
Later, Melissa responded to Teresa’s reconciliation comments at the inaugural “Virtual Reali-Tea” Awards, saying that the “door has been closed” for some time and found Teresa’s remarks “strange.”
In the midst of it all, Joe, 51, shared his willingness to “forgive” Teresa, but only if she approached him from a “humble place.”
Finally, at BravoCon’s “Housewife2Housewife” panel at Caesars Palace, Teresa announced, “We have all gotten together. I’m really grateful and I’m thankful."
In a heartwarming show of unity, Joe even joined Teresa at her table, where she and her husband, Luis Ruelas, were signing merchandise for fans. The occasion turned into a full-fledged family reunion with Melissa, Joe, Luis, Teresa and her eldest daughter, Gia, all posing for photos together.