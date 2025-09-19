Joe Giudice Thinks Ex Teresa 'Should Reconcile' With Melissa and Joe Gorga as Family Feud Continues: 'Grow Up'

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice Feels Teresa Should Make Up With Joe and Melissa Gorga

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice said Teresa, Melissa and Joe Gorga should 'put aside the BS and move on.'

Since it's “the only side of the family” Teresa has left, sometimes “you've got to put aside the BS and move on," Joe said. “Life is short,” Joe added. Joe, who has always been known for his funny one-liners, said he thinks Teresa should then “come out with her own pignoli cookies and shove it in Melissa’s face.”

Joe Giudice Advised Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga to 'Grow Up'

Source: MEGA Joe Giudice said Teresa and her family should put the 'kids first.'

“Now you’ve got competition again,” he said. “And you compete and life goes on. That’s what life is about. Maybe she can make a better pignoli cookie than her sprinkle cake. Whatever the h--- she sells.” “Stop pointing fingers and move on," he declared. “Grow up. Life is short, and it’s always [about putting the] kids first. Kids always come first. BS comes second. If they fight again, they fight again. We’ll put it behind you. Start again. A new fight.”

Teresa Giudice Extended an Olive Branch to Joe and Melissa Gorga

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said she's extended an 'olive branch' to Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Joe’s comments come fresh on the heels of Teresa extending an olive branch to Joe and Melissa. “The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not,” she said on her “Turning the Tables” podcast regarding making up with Melissa and Joe. “And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.” While Teresa noted she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she shared as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.

Would Teresa Giudice Reconcile With Joe and Melissa?

Source: MEGA Teresa Giudice said 'never say never' regarding reconciling with Joe and Melissa Gorga.