Joe Giudice Thinks Ex Teresa 'Should Reconcile' With Melissa and Joe Gorga as Family Feud Continues: 'Grow Up'
Sept. 19 2025, Published 7:38 p.m. ET
Joe Giudice believes his ex-wife Teresa Giudice should reconnect with Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga as their family feud continues.
“I think they should reconcile and think about the kids and put their BS behind them,” Joe exclusively told OK!. “The kids don’t talk because of the parents, which is pretty sad.”
Since it's “the only side of the family” Teresa has left, sometimes “you've got to put aside the BS and move on," Joe said.
“Life is short,” Joe added.
Joe, who has always been known for his funny one-liners, said he thinks Teresa should then “come out with her own pignoli cookies and shove it in Melissa’s face.”
“Now you’ve got competition again,” he said. “And you compete and life goes on. That’s what life is about. Maybe she can make a better pignoli cookie than her sprinkle cake. Whatever the h--- she sells.”
“Stop pointing fingers and move on," he declared. “Grow up. Life is short, and it’s always [about putting the] kids first. Kids always come first. BS comes second. If they fight again, they fight again. We’ll put it behind you. Start again. A new fight.”
Joe’s comments come fresh on the heels of Teresa extending an olive branch to Joe and Melissa.
“The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not,” she said on her “Turning the Tables” podcast regarding making up with Melissa and Joe. “And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.”
While Teresa noted she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she shared as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.
“I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa claimed. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”
“Listen, people do change and things happen in life that make you evolve and grow and that’s all I’m saying,” she added. “And another big thing — time heals all wounds. That saying is so true. After a while you’re just like — I guess when a lot of time passes, you forget things. Meaning you’re not as angry as when you first were. And I guess if you’re happy in your life, then that’s what I want to exude. I want to exude happiness. I don’t want to be angry. I want to just be happy and I want to put that out there.”