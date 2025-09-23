or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Dolores Catania
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Dolores Catania Shocked at Teresa Giudice Being Open to Reconciliation With Melissa and Joe Gorga: 'Huge News'

Composite photo of Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

Dolores Catania addressed Teresa Giudice potentially wanting to reconcile with her family.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s recent confession that she’d be open to potentially making up with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

“I am going to have to listen to that before I can get into this conversation,” she said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Wanting to Make Up With Her Family Is 'Huge News'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @just_bookin_around/TikTok

Dolores Catania said she'd 'really like to listen' to what Teresa and Gia Giudice said about making up with her family.

“So Gia and Teresa were very open to making up with Zio Joe and Zia Melissa?” she continued. “Honestly, this is all very big news to me, huge news, and I’d really like to listen.”

As OK! reported, when appearing on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Teresa initially said “never say never” in regards to potentially rekindling her relationship with her estranged brother and his wife.

Teresa explained more of where her head was at on her “Turning the Tables” podcast, stating, “The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not. And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Teresa Giudice Isn't Opposed to Making Up With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Photo of Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga
Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice said 'never say never' in regards to making up with her family.

While Teresa admitted she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she said as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.

“I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa claimed. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”

An insider previously spoke to OK! to reveal the motivation they felt was behind Teresa’s sudden shift in position.

MORE ON:
Dolores Catania

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Does Teresa Giudice Want to Make Amends?

Photo of Teresa Giudice
Source: MEGA

One source said Teresa Giudice is 'desperate' to be back on TV.

“Teresa is getting desperate and, obviously, worried given the developments that have happened surrounding RHONJ,” the source shared. “This is absolutely someone who despises her brother and Melissa, but, realizing she might not have a job, she is considering throwing in the towel and making amends with them.”

The insider insisted Teresa making up with them is “not truly believable,” as she’s “made her feelings on them well known both publicly and privately for years."

“But, money talks, as does the risk of losing her prominent status on the show and her fame from it. So, she’s making it known she more or less will do anything she needs to do to remain on the show,” they added.

Joe Giudice Thinks Teresa and Her Family Should Make Up

Photo of Joe Giudice
Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram

Joe Giudice said Teresa, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga should 'put their BS behind them.'

Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also spoke to OK!, stating Teresa should make up with her family.

“I think they should reconcile and think about the kids and put their BS behind them,” Joe said. “The kids don’t talk because of the parents, which is pretty sad.”

“Stop pointing fingers and move on," he added. “Grow up. Life is short, and it’s always [about putting the] kids first. Kids always come first. BS comes second. If they fight again, they fight again. We’ll put it behind you. Start again. A new fight.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.