Dolores Catania Shocked at Teresa Giudice Being Open to Reconciliation With Melissa and Joe Gorga: 'Huge News'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s recent confession that she’d be open to potentially making up with Joe and Melissa Gorga.
“I am going to have to listen to that before I can get into this conversation,” she said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.
Dolores Catania Says Teresa Wanting to Make Up With Her Family Is 'Huge News'
“So Gia and Teresa were very open to making up with Zio Joe and Zia Melissa?” she continued. “Honestly, this is all very big news to me, huge news, and I’d really like to listen.”
As OK! reported, when appearing on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Teresa initially said “never say never” in regards to potentially rekindling her relationship with her estranged brother and his wife.
Teresa explained more of where her head was at on her “Turning the Tables” podcast, stating, “The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not. And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.”
Teresa Giudice Isn't Opposed to Making Up With Melissa and Joe Gorga
While Teresa admitted she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she said as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart.
“I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa claimed. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’”
An insider previously spoke to OK! to reveal the motivation they felt was behind Teresa’s sudden shift in position.
- 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Is Thinking About Making Amends With Joe and Melissa Gorga as She's 'Worried' About Not Being Included in 'RHONJ': Source
- Teresa Giudice Insists She's 'Not Desperate' to Return to 'RHONJ' After Reconciliation Confession: 'Crazy Timing'
- Joe Giudice Thinks Ex Teresa 'Should Reconcile' With Melissa and Joe Gorga as Family Feud Continues: 'Grow Up'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Does Teresa Giudice Want to Make Amends?
“Teresa is getting desperate and, obviously, worried given the developments that have happened surrounding RHONJ,” the source shared. “This is absolutely someone who despises her brother and Melissa, but, realizing she might not have a job, she is considering throwing in the towel and making amends with them.”
The insider insisted Teresa making up with them is “not truly believable,” as she’s “made her feelings on them well known both publicly and privately for years."
“But, money talks, as does the risk of losing her prominent status on the show and her fame from it. So, she’s making it known she more or less will do anything she needs to do to remain on the show,” they added.
Joe Giudice Thinks Teresa and Her Family Should Make Up
Teresa’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, also spoke to OK!, stating Teresa should make up with her family.
“I think they should reconcile and think about the kids and put their BS behind them,” Joe said. “The kids don’t talk because of the parents, which is pretty sad.”
“Stop pointing fingers and move on," he added. “Grow up. Life is short, and it’s always [about putting the] kids first. Kids always come first. BS comes second. If they fight again, they fight again. We’ll put it behind you. Start again. A new fight.”