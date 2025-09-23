Dolores Catania Shocked at Teresa Giudice Being Open to Reconciliation With Melissa and Joe Gorga: 'Huge News'

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania shared her thoughts on Teresa Giudice’s recent confession that she’d be open to potentially making up with Joe and Melissa Gorga. “I am going to have to listen to that before I can get into this conversation,” she said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Wanting to Make Up With Her Family Is 'Huge News'

@just_bookin_around This is very telling that Dolores is shocked by these comments, I would think she was abreast of where they all stand in regards to the Gorga/Giudice familial relationship. And also, clearly just made amends with Gretchen to film in peace. Which is great because I don’t want a season of rehashing the past, I’ve watched every season 5 times. 🎧Two Ts in a Pod, September 11 📸: BravoTV #fyp #bravo #bravotv #peacock ♬ original sound - Just Bookin’ Around Source: @just_bookin_around/TikTok Dolores Catania said she'd 'really like to listen' to what Teresa and Gia Giudice said about making up with her family.

“So Gia and Teresa were very open to making up with Zio Joe and Zia Melissa?” she continued. “Honestly, this is all very big news to me, huge news, and I’d really like to listen.” As OK! reported, when appearing on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Teresa initially said “never say never” in regards to potentially rekindling her relationship with her estranged brother and his wife. Teresa explained more of where her head was at on her “Turning the Tables” podcast, stating, “The thing is, before I was very adamant — and I was just like absolutely not. And I know everyone’s saying now, ‘Oh my god she’s saying it now ‘cause she’s desperate. She needs a job.’ That’s not the case. There’s things that — there’s reasons why I’m saying that. It’s like an olive branch. Now I’m just saying, ‘Never say never.’ That’s it.”

Teresa Giudice Isn't Opposed to Making Up With Melissa and Joe Gorga

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice said 'never say never' in regards to making up with her family.

While Teresa admitted she had previously felt there was absolutely no way she could make up with Joe and Melissa, she said as she gets older, certain things have happened that have made her have a potential change of heart. “I’m just saying my door is cracked open,” Teresa claimed. “I just said, ‘Never say never.’” An insider previously spoke to OK! to reveal the motivation they felt was behind Teresa’s sudden shift in position.

Why Does Teresa Giudice Want to Make Amends?

Source: MEGA One source said Teresa Giudice is 'desperate' to be back on TV.

“Teresa is getting desperate and, obviously, worried given the developments that have happened surrounding RHONJ,” the source shared. “This is absolutely someone who despises her brother and Melissa, but, realizing she might not have a job, she is considering throwing in the towel and making amends with them.” The insider insisted Teresa making up with them is “not truly believable,” as she’s “made her feelings on them well known both publicly and privately for years." “But, money talks, as does the risk of losing her prominent status on the show and her fame from it. So, she’s making it known she more or less will do anything she needs to do to remain on the show,” they added.

Joe Giudice Thinks Teresa and Her Family Should Make Up

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice said Teresa, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga should 'put their BS behind them.'