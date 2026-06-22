Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Responds to Ava Dash Accusations

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Gia Giudice Calls Ava Dash’s Claims ‘Nasty’

Source: MEGA Gia Giudice questioned claims that Teresa Giudice unfollowed Ava Dash online.

Gia described Ava's comments as “nasty” during an appearance on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosted by Evan Real and Danny Murphy. Gia stated that Dash’s accusations seemed “very convenient” and “calculated,” as they had crossed paths previously. She expressed skepticism over the timing of Dash's claims, suggesting that they may serve to distract from reports regarding her family’s alleged money troubles.

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Source: MEGA She said her mother was not tech-savvy.

In her conversation with the podcast hosts, Gia emphasized her knowledge of her mother’s behavior, asserting that Teresa is not particularly tech-savvy. “Do you really think she would be able to just sit there and take the time to do that?” Gia questioned. “I just know my mom and she barely knows how to film her Cameos correctly. She’s not tech savvy in any way, so when Ava said that, I was like, ‘Girl, you’re just lying. I know my mom and she doesn’t care that much to unfollow you.’”

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Feud From Season 1 Continues to Escalate

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Source: MEGA Gia Giudice and Ava Dash’s feud intensified on 'Next Gen NYC.'

The feud between Gia and Ava escalated during the first season of Next Gen NYC, leading to tension within their friend group. Despite the conflict, Gia acknowledged Ava’s beauty, stating, “You could be nasty and still beautiful.” This recognition highlights the complexities of their rivalry. In her previous podcast appearance on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files,” Gia addressed Dash’s comments, reiterating her disbelief regarding the situation. She stated, “It just seems very convenient. That’s why I thought the whole thing was very calculated…”

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Cast Tensions Grow Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

As the drama unfolds, Gia also reflected on the dynamics within the cast, particularly concerning the breakup of costars Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy. She expressed support for Ariana while noting that opinions about the breakup could contribute to the ongoing tensions. “So, we obviously are supporting Ariana and really being there for her,” Gia explained. Gia further elaborated on the “weird energy” experienced during press events, suggesting that it contributed to the growing divide among cast members. “There was just always this weird energy that was kind of given to some of us, and we’ve never done anything,” she remarked.

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‘Next Gen NYC’ Returns With Unresolved Drama

Source: Bravo/YOUTUBE 'Next Gen NYC' returns with heightened tensions and unresolved feuds.