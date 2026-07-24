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Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Below-the-Belt Side Effects of GLP-1 Weight Loss: 'It's Dryer and Floppier'

Dr. Terry Dubrow
Source: MEGA,@unsplash

Dr. Terry Dubrow revealed awkward side effects of weight loss medication.

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July 24 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow revealed the private side effects of Ozempic that leave patients' downstairs totally transformed.

The surgeon answered hot-button questions about weight-loss medication on the July 23 episode of Holly Madison's "You Wish" podcast.

"There's Ozempic p----. There's Ozempic v----," Dubrow revealed, noting that one was much more beneficial than the other.

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Source: @HollyMadison/Instagram

Dr. Terry Dubrow explained the NSFW side effects of Ozempic.

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What Is Ozempic P----?

Dr. Terry Dubrow
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow explained that Ozempic p---- can be positive for male patients.

"Ozempic p---- is a good thing, by the way," Dubrow noted.

He explained that when men gain weight, they get larger in the inner thighs and pubic areas, which ultimately tends to make their manhood look smaller.

But losing weight, especially at an extreme, using weight loss medication such as Ozempic, can have an adverse effect.

"It tends to cover the p----, bury the p----," he said. "And when you lose a lot of weight, your p---- looks bigger."

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What Is Ozempic V----?

Dr. Terry Dubrow
Source: MEGA,@unsplash

Dr. Terry Dubrow said the drug has an adverse effect on women's sexual health.

But Ozempic v----, on the other hand, does not tend to have a positive effect on a woman's s-- life.

"As good as Ozempic p---- is, that's as bad as Ozempic v---- is," Dubrow said. "Fat cells make estrogen, which keeps everything lubricated and moist and looking good."

When women lose fat cells and therefore lower their estrogen, Dubrow revealed, things in the pubic area don't wind up quite as appealing.

"When you lose a lot of fat, and there's less lubrication down there, it's drier and floppier," he added. "That's Ozempic v----."

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How Did the Internet React?

Dr. Terry Dubrow
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow explained the side effects on Holly Madison's podcast.

Madison posted a clip of Dubrow's NSFW explanation, and the comments section had a lot to say on the matter.

"Of course, good for the men and bad for the ladies," one commenter wrote.

"Dryer and floppier," another added. "Lord, have mercy."

"Notice he said it LOOKS bigger," a third commented. "It is not in fact any bigger."

Some even revealed that they'd had personal experience with one or the other during their own weight loss journeys.

"I lost 50 not on Ozempic, and I noticed a major difference," one commenter said.

"Nah, I just looked at her and no flop or dry to be seen," a second added. "I’m down 70lbs, thanks."

Dr. Terry Dubrow , Heather Dubrow
Source: MEGA

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow previously spoke on the issue.

Dubrow elaborated on the positive side of Ozempic p---- on the "Between Us" podcast with his wife, Heather Dubrow, in November 2025.

"You're not more of a grower, but you're definitely more of a shower with Ozempic p----. So congratulations," he quipped.

Terry also told his wife about Ozempic v----, which garnered an eye roll from the Real Housewives of Orange County star.

“Isn’t that so typical...For women, it sucks, and for men, it’s a bonus. That is so typical," she said. "Wow. So, women on Ozempic get screwed and men on Ozempic get more show."

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