Dr. Terry Dubrow Admits 'Ozempic P----' Is a 'Good Thing' as He Breaks Down the Unexpected Perk: 'There's More Show'

Dr. Terry Dubrow broke down one of the side effects men might experience when taking Ozempic or other semaglutide drugs for weight loss. “There’s a new Ozempic related disorder,” he informed his wife, Heather Dubrow, during the Monday, November 24, episode of their "Between Us" podcast. "Ozempic p----, it is a thing.” Before the famous plastic surgeon, 67, could explain, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 56, tried to guess what it could be. "I’m gonna say that it has trouble getting hard," she posed.

What Is 'Ozempic P----'?

Source: mega Dr. Terry Dubrow revealed 'Ozempic p----' is a 'good thing.'

The Botched star corrected her, explaining it has nothing to do with sexual performance. Terry went on to describe how men who gain weight tend to encounter "buried p---- syndrome." "You hear the very, very obese men, they haven't seen their p---- in a long time because the pubic area is so chunky, and the surrounding tissue overlaps," he clarified. Heather then realized what her husband of 26 years was getting to, asking, "It looks bigger?”

Source: mega Dr. Terry Dubrow confirmed the side effect is actually a perk.

"Men, I want to inform you that Ozempic p---- is a thing,” Terry declared. "And it’s good." However, he was quick to explain that taking Ozempic won't mean your p---- is actually going to get bigger, but it will simply be more distinguishable. "You're not more of a grower, but you're definitely more of a shower with Ozempic p----. So congratulations," he quipped.

Source: mega Dr. Terry Dubrow lamented, 'So, women on Ozempic get screwed and men on Ozempic get more show.'

Heather then lamented, “Isn’t that so typical...For women it sucks, and for men it’s a bonus. That is so typical. Wow. So, women on Ozempic get screwed and men on Ozempic get more show.” The former reality star was likely referring to what's been described as "Ozempic face," which is when women look gaunt due to the rapid weight loss. The couple also discussed "Ozempic v-----" with an outlet in October, with Terry explaining that when women lose weight, they produce less estrogen, which can lead to less lubrication and more irritation "down there."

Heather Dubrow Commented on Her Husband's Manhood

Source: mega Heather Dubrow shared she hadn't noticed a difference in her husband's manhood since he started on Mounjaro.