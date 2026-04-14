Bunnie Xo Admits Intimacy 'Slows Down After Weight Loss' Amid Husband Jelly Roll’s Dramatic Body Transformation

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Bunnie Xo spilled what intimacy is really like when the person you love undergoes a major body transformation. In a Tuesday, April 14, interview with Playboy, Jelly Roll’s wife, 46, advised a fan who questioned why he and his spouse are not getting intimate as much after both going on Ozempic.

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Source: MEGA Bunnie Xo gave a fan advice about s-- after weight loss.

“When it comes to s--, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky. Big body changes mess with your head and hormones,” she disclosed. “Add a medication that blunts appetite and it’s not shocking libido dips too. It’s likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift.”

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Source: MEGA Jelly Roll lost 275-300 pounds.

Bunnie’s husband reportedly only used a GLP-1 for two weeks and credited his 275-300-pound weight loss to diet and exercise. She has supported Jelly at every size and loved him since they first met at one of his concerts in 2015. “I’ve never dated a man for their looks. I’ve always dated a man for how he made me feel,” the podcaster expressed. “If a woman is only dating you for your looks, you need to find another woman, because looks fade, especially when you get older, and if you’re going to grow old with somebody, not everybody’s going to be hot when they’re old.”

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Inside Jelly Roll's Body Journey

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll used a GLP-1 for just a few weeks.

Jelly detailed his weight-loss journey on the December 10, 2025, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He revealed his figure was such a detriment to his physical and mental well-being, it felt like he was dying. "I don't think I'm making this up when I say I think I was six to 12 months away from missing it," he told host Joe Rogan. "Especially traveling – you know, I travel 280 days a year. At 500-something pounds, 200-something flights a year, 250 flights a year?...I wasn't going to be able to do it, I knew it."

Jelly Roll Struggled to Play With His Kids

Source: MEGA Jelly Roll attributed his weight loss to diet and exercise.