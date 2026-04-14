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Bunnie Xo Admits Intimacy 'Slows Down After Weight Loss' Amid Husband Jelly Roll’s Dramatic Body Transformation

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo admitted things can change in the bedroom after weight loss.

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April 14 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Bunnie Xo spilled what intimacy is really like when the person you love undergoes a major body transformation.

In a Tuesday, April 14, interview with Playboy, Jelly Roll’s wife, 46, advised a fan who questioned why he and his spouse are not getting intimate as much after both going on Ozempic.

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Image of Bunnie Xo gave a fan advice about s-- after weight loss.
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo gave a fan advice about s-- after weight loss.

“When it comes to s--, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky. Big body changes mess with your head and hormones,” she disclosed. “Add a medication that blunts appetite and it’s not shocking libido dips too. It’s likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift.”

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Image of Jelly Roll lost 275-300 pounds.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll lost 275-300 pounds.

Bunnie’s husband reportedly only used a GLP-1 for two weeks and credited his 275-300-pound weight loss to diet and exercise. She has supported Jelly at every size and loved him since they first met at one of his concerts in 2015.

“I’ve never dated a man for their looks. I’ve always dated a man for how he made me feel,” the podcaster expressed. “If a woman is only dating you for your looks, you need to find another woman, because looks fade, especially when you get older, and if you’re going to grow old with somebody, not everybody’s going to be hot when they’re old.”

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Inside Jelly Roll's Body Journey

Image of Jelly Roll used a GLP-1 for just a few weeks.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll used a GLP-1 for just a few weeks.

Jelly detailed his weight-loss journey on the December 10, 2025, episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.” He revealed his figure was such a detriment to his physical and mental well-being, it felt like he was dying.

"I don't think I'm making this up when I say I think I was six to 12 months away from missing it," he told host Joe Rogan. "Especially traveling – you know, I travel 280 days a year. At 500-something pounds, 200-something flights a year, 250 flights a year?...I wasn't going to be able to do it, I knew it."

Jelly Roll Struggled to Play With His Kids

Image of Jelly Roll attributed his weight loss to diet and exercise.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll attributed his weight loss to diet and exercise.

Due to his large size, he wasn’t able to throw a football with his son or get aroused in the bedroom with Bunnie.

"I never planned on living, Joe," he admitted. "Like, ever. It was never in my plan of life. Even as I was getting successful, like I was coming out here and life was getting good for me, and in my mind, I was like, ‘OK, good, at least when I die my kids might be OK, and they won’t be ashamed of me … at least their daddy died of obesity because he had mental health issues, but he was a cool f------ dude, man, who did some cool stuff,' you know?"

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