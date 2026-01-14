Teyana Taylor Gets Cozy With 'The Rip' Costars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at Premiere After-Party

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor had a flirt fest at the after-party for The Rip premiere. The actress, 35, got handsy with her costars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon during the event at The Glasshouse in New York City on Tuesday, January 13. In a video from the festivities, Taylor engaged in a private chat with Affleck before they shared an embrace, and he gave her a pat on the back. In a separate conversation, the One Battle After Another star was all laughs with Damon and gave him a hug as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor stars alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 'The Rip.'

The trio walked the red carpet together for the premiere of The Rip at Alice Tully Hall on Tuesday night. The brunette beauty donned a sheer Ashi Studio gown with a black face mask, while the men looked sleek in black suits. Both Taylor and Affleck are single: Taylor reportedly split from boyfriend Aaron Pierre last month, while Affleck finalized his divorce from Jennifer Lopez in January 2025. Meanwhile, Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor Laughed With Leonardo DiCaprio in Viral Video

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor won her first Golden Globe.

The 35-year-old’s evening with Affleck and Damon comes after she took home her first Golden Globe on Sunday, January 11, for her role in One Battle After Another. During the awards show, Taylor shared a hilarious conversation with costar Leonardo DiCaprio, who appeared to be mocking her in a now-viral clip. Fans were unsure of whom the Titanic alum was talking to before Taylor confirmed at the Rip premiere it was her. "Yes, he was talking to me! And the crazy part about it is that I'm so blacked out from that day that I want to say we might have been talking about K-pop Demon Hunters," she recalled. "Because I was so happy when they won, because my kids loved it, so I was just jamming, and I think you caught me jamming, and that's when we started talking about it, but I just don't remember what he was saying."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor hugged Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at 'The Rip' after-party.

Taylor continued, "I don't think I even really heard what he was saying. I was probably just laughing and had no clue what he was saying. I've seen a lipreader lady saying that he was [talking] about K-pop Demon Hunters. And I do remember jamming so hard when 'Golden' came on and we went into this whole spiel about how [my kids] Junie and Rue love it, but I didn't know that moment was being captured."

Teyana Taylor Refuses to 'Abandon' Former Mentor Kanye West

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor said she was the person on the other side of Leonardo DiCaprio's viral Golden Globes conversation.