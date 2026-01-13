Teyana Taylor Gives Rare Update on Rocky Friendship With Kanye West: 'I Don’t Have to Agree With Everything He Does'

Article continues below advertisement

Teyana Taylor harbors no ill will toward former mentor Kanye West. The Golden Globe winner, 35, told Vanity Fair in a new profile published on January 13 where she stands with West — almost five years after she spoke out against the rapper's label G.O.O.D. Music.

Teyana Taylor Still Has Love for Kanye West

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor won a Golden Globe on January 11.

“I don’t have to agree with everything that he do or say, but I’m not going to, like, abandon him and be like, ‘Yeah, eff that motherf-----,’” she said. “My brothers do s--- that I don’t agree with.... I don’t get into none of that," Taylor continued. She noted how she would never trash the "All Falls Down" singer, 48, publicly. However, she has no qualms about telling him when he is wrong.

Source: MEGA Kanye West signed Teyana Taylor in 2012.

“If you want a real answer, you ask me," Taylor noted. "So if he asks me something, he knows he’s gonna get a real answer. I do my s--- behind the scenes and do what I need to do to help.” Despite everything, The Book of Clarence star wants to focus on her work. “I’m in my business, and I drink my water," she joked. Taylor collaborated with the Yeezy designer on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. She was then signed to G.O.O.D. Music in 2012.

Teyana Taylor and Kanye West Worked Together in the Early 2010s

Source: MEGA Kanye West worked with Teyana Taylor on his 2010 album 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.'

In December 2020, the My Super Sweet 16 alum announced she was stepping back from the music industry. However, she has since made the foray into the acting world and has also starred in the Hulu legal drama All's Fair. “I ain’t gone front in times of feeling super under appreciated as a artist, receiving little to no real push from the ‘machine,' constantly getting the shorter end of the stick, being overlooked, I mean the list on and on lol,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put in was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world!”

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor retired from music in 2020.