'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence In Ohio
That's So Raven actor Orlando Brown has been arrested in Ohio for misdemeanor domestic violence.
On Thursday, December 22, Brown, who played Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel sitcom, was apprehended by authorities after the Lima Police Department reportedly "got a call about a fight in progress."
One day after the altercation, it was reported that the altercation in question was between Brown and a family member or another person living in the home. Brown has been in Ohio for more than one month.
MICHELLE BRANCH’S DOMESTIC ASSAULT CASE DISMISSED: REPORT
The 35-year-old's reported arrest came years after he grabbed headlines for his bombshell interview with Dr. Phil McGraw. During the 2018 intervention-style sit down — which was taped in October of that year — Brown addressed his several arrests and charges, declaring he was "locked [up] for no reason and set up."
Brown was arrested in nearly every month of 2018 for charges ranging from burglary and drug possession to resisting a public officer and domestic battery. He also got his former costar Raven Symoné’s face tattooed on his chest that year in May, months before the troubled actor spent time in jail for trying to change the locks on his friend’s restaurant doors and possessing narcotics — to which he pleaded no contest.
While discussing his tumultuous year with Dr. Phil, Brown explained that he didn't want to "dedicate another 90 days" for treatment for his addiction struggles if it meant being away from his family. He maintained at the time that he aimed to prioritize his fatherhood duties and "figure out who everybody is."
BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER SENTENCED AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY OF TRESPASSING POP STAR'S WEDDING
Brown shared that he had "quite a bit" of children but couldn't seem to remember their ages — he said at the time that he had four children that he was aware of.
Reflecting on his interview this year, Brown apologized to the television personality for his behavior and praised the 72-year-old for "opening the door to show people that actually think they don’t need help to go get help."
Prior to his 2018 run-ins with the law, in 2014, a woman told authorities that Brown had threatened to kill her and her daughter, per People.