Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Sentenced After Being Found Guilty Of Trespassing Pop Star's Wedding

According to Federline, their offspring have chosen not to see their mom in recent months and that it is partly due to her excessive nude photos posted to Instagram. "I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" he offered of why Spears constantly exposes herself on social media. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough."

Responding to his claims, Spears argued she "gave them everything" and has tried at a relationship with her teenagers to no avail. After declaring they act "hateful" towards her, Federline leaked several videos of Spears seemingly shouting at their kids, though she appeared unaware that she was being filmed.