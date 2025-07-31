PHOTOS The Brady Bunch's Susan Olsen Makes Rare Appearance in L.A. Ahead of Show's 56th Anniversary: Photos Source: CBS;MEGA 'The Brady Bunch' actress Susan Olsen was spotted in new photos on the busy streets of Los Angeles while running a few errands. OK! Staff July 31 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

The Brady Brunch alum Susan Olsen made a rare appearance on the city streets of Los Angeles. The former child star, 63, known for her portrayal as Cindy Brady on the sitcom, was spotted leaving her vehicle to pick up a few items from her mailbox on Tuesday, July 29.

Source: CBS:MEGA Susan Olsen is known for her role as Cindy Brady.

In the photos, the actress wore a black screen-printed T-shirt, maroon shorts, black sandals and chic gray cat-eye sunglasses. Olsen looked effortlessly trendy with her bouncy curtain bangs and flowing gray locks going down her back. Olsen is known for her role on the original Brady Bunch series, which aired from 1969 to 1974. She was only 7 years old when she portrayed the youngest child in the blended Brady family.

Source: MEGA Susan Olsen appeared in new photos checking her mailbox.

The actress has previously opened up about her time on the long-running show, admitting she felt “a little bit uncomfortable with the nature” of Cindy’s role. Olsen appeared on the "Real Brady Bros" podcast with hosts Barry Williams (Greg) and Christopher Knight (Peter) in April, where they reminisced about a scene in which mom Carol (Florence Henderson) tells her daughters she has butterflies in her stomach.

Source: MEGA Susan Olsen looked casual in a black screen T-shirt and shorts.

In the scene, Cindy replied, “Are you sleeping with your mouth open, mommy?” At the time, Olsen was 7 years old and she remembered having an issue with the line. “You're so much smarter than the character and you're so much edgier than your character,” William, 70, told her, explaining that of all the cast, her personality was the “least like” her Brady character. “But here it is right there. You're saying the most idiotic thing imaginable.”

Source: MEGA Susan Olsen felt forced to say silly lines on 'The Brady Bunch.'

Olsen was forced to embrace the “silly” lines, adding, “That's just how my career was and it was something I had to accept.”

Source: CBS Susan Olsen appeared on 'The Brady Bunch' from 1969 to 1974.