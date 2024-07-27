Child Star Curses: 6 Celebrities Who Died After Fame
Aaron Carter
Former child star and singer Aaron Carter shocked Hollywood with his sudden death on November 5, 2022. He was 34.
The House of Carters alum was found in a bathtub, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause as drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.
"This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breathe, and ultimately led to his death," the report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, read.
Austin Majors
Benji Gregory
ALF alum was found dead, along with his service dog, in his car on June 13. He was 46.
He parked his vehicle in a bank parking lot in Peoria, Ariz., on the evening of June 12 before depositing the residence checks. However, he never got out of the car alive again.
His sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, confirmed the news in a statement on Facebook.
“He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke,” said Hertzberg-Pfaffinger. “Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying."
Gregory also had roles in Punky Brester, Thompson's Last Run and Murphy Brown.
Brittany Murphy
Brittany Murphy, the star of Clueless and 8 Mile, died on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32. She collapsed in the bathroom of her Hollywood Hills home after experiencing flu-like symptoms for days.
"She was really sick with pneumonia, very anemic, and she was taking medication," Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter said at the time. "And all that combined killed her."
Murphy had a healthy career in Hollywood prior to her death, scoring supporting roles in Drop Dead Gorgeous and Girl, Interrupted.
Cameron Boyce
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away on July 6, 2019, after an "ongoing medical condition," his family said in an initial statement to ABC News.
"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," a representative shared. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
It was later confirmed that the former child actor, who appeared on Descendants and Jessie, had a seizure that led to his death.
Gary Coleman
High-profile child star Gary Coleman, who faced troubles as an adult, died in Utah Valley Regional Medical Center on May 28, 2010. He was 42.
The Diff'rent Strokes alum was taken off life support after suffering a brain hemorrhage.