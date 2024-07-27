Child Star Curses: 6 Celebrities Who Died After Fame

Former child star and singer Aaron Carter shocked Hollywood with his sudden death on November 5, 2022. He was 34.

The House of Carters alum was found in a bathtub, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause as drowning after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

"This resulted in him becoming submerged under water, unable to breathe, and ultimately led to his death," the report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, read.