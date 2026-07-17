'The Daily Show' Mocks Darline Graham Nordone's Senate Appointment as 'Inheritance Jackpot'
July 17 2026, Published 5:03 a.m. ET
The Daily Show has turned Lindsey Graham’s Senate succession into a punchline.
During his July 14 monologue, host Michael Kosta reacted to the appointment of Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve the remainder of his term following the South Carolina Republican’s sudden death, zeroing in on the optics of a family member stepping into the role.
“Who will fill in the senator’s seat until the next election?” Kosta wondered. “I assume someone like the lieutenant governor or the secretary of state, whatever political process we have in place for this.”
Then he played a news clip revealing Graham Nordone would take the seat.
“His sister, a Senate seat? That’s an inheritance jackpot. Most people just get a garage full of damp boxes.”
A Succession Joke With a Softer Landing
Kosta also took aim at conservative commentator Trey Gowdy, a former U.S. representative for South Carolina, who praised the appointment on Fox News as “tragically symmetrical.”
“I mean, there was more consideration about who should take over for Pat Sajak, and his whole job was correctly reading up to three words at a time,” Kosta quipped.
Still, the segment did not simply dismiss Graham Nordone. Kosta said he planned to give her “a fair shot,” noting her 28 years of experience in South Carolina government and her work as commissioner for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind.
“I’m worried she’ll make the other senators look bad,” Kosta joked, “which would be embarrassing for the ones who know where they are right now.”
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When Grief Meets Late-Night Timing
“Comedy timing and grief timing are always in tension, and late-night is testing that line here,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“Jokes this soon after a death will read as punching down to some viewers, but the target matters,” Philip added. “Audiences tend to give hosts room when the joke is aimed at the institution, hereditary succession, appointed placeholders, the optics of a dynasty, rather than at the family's loss.”
Why the Dynasty Angle Hits
The segment strikes at a broader U.S. political instinct that goes beyond Graham Nordone herself.
“What late-night is really tapping into is a durable American discomfort with inherited power,” Philip explained. “We are a country that likes to believe positions are earned, so a family placeholder becomes an easy, resonant target that lets audiences vent that skepticism through laughter.”
For Graham Nordone, Philip said the smartest response may be no response.
“The stronger play is to stay focused on the work and let the jokes age out,” Philip advised. “Humor loses its grip the moment its subject refuses to perform outrage.”