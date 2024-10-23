or
Kristin Cavallari Says Her 'Heart Broke in My Marriage' to Jay Cutler Even Though She's the 'One That Walked Away'

Kristin Cavallari was 'heart broken' in her marriage to Jay Cutler, despite being the one who left.

Oct. 23 2024, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

On the October 22 episode of the “Let's Be Honest” podcast, host Kristin Cavallari got candid about her love life and her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Reflecting on their 2020 divorce, the Laguna Beach alum shared the emotional toll of their separation.

"My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," Cavallari confessed. "I really tried f------ everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."

Kristin Cavallari called it quits with Jay Cutler in 2020.

Despite their rocky past, Cavallari was quick to clarify that she harbors no ill will toward the former NFL player, with whom she shares three childrenCamden, Jaxon and Saylor.

"I'm not talking s--- about Jay at all," she emphasized, acknowledging that while she may have made public comments about their relationship before, she has since chosen to keep those details private.

She also shared that they have made strides in co-parenting since their split.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari got married in 2013.

"But I will say, we are in the best place that we've been in. And it's been four and a half years," she revealed. "It took four years. But things are really good with us now. So much so that we even sat together at one of Camden's basketball games recently, and that makes me so happy, because honestly, I never thought that we would get there."

Kristin Cavallari

"And if I tell you that Jay and I can get there, anyone can get there. Take my word on that. I wish I could give you guys all the stories, but I can't. Just trust me on that," she said.

The ex-couple share three kids.

At the beginning of the podcast, Cavallari, 37, inserted a brief acknowledgment of Cutler's recent legal trouble, as he was arrested on October 18 for a DUI and illegal possession of a gun while intoxicated.

She made it clear that she recorded the episode before the incident and had no intention of commenting on it.

"I do, of course, wish Jay nothing but the best and I do hope that he gets the help that he needs," she shared.

Cavallari also recently touched on her recent split from TikTok star Mark Estes, 24, in September after seven months of being together.

The podcast host referred to Mark Estes as the 'best boyfriend' she's ever had.

"I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened," she explained in a separate podcast episode.

"He's been the best boyfriend I've ever had. I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young," she added, referring to their 13-year age difference.

