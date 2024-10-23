Kristin Cavallari Says Her 'Heart Broke in My Marriage' to Jay Cutler Even Though She's the 'One That Walked Away'

Reflecting on their 2020 divorce, the Laguna Beach alum shared the emotional toll of their separation.

"My heart broke in my marriage. Even though I'm the one that walked away, it was not what I wanted. It was not what I had envisioned," Cavallari confessed. "I really tried f------ everything I could. It's just heartbreaking when you want something so badly but you just can't get there. And I would say my heart was broken for years in my marriage — I mean it was."