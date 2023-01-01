The Hottest New Flames Going Into The New Year

Though first romantically linked back in September, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan — whose father is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan — have been dominating the headlines lately with their steamy outings.

LARSA PIPPEN & MARCUS JORDAN GET COZY DURING ROMANTIC NIGHT OUT IN BEVERLY HILLS

Pippen and Jordan are still “enjoying time getting to know each other,” per a source close to the controversial couple.

They were most recently spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left upscale Beverly Hills eatery, E-Baldi. Despite their apparent penchant for each other, the couple have yet to take their romance to the next level, a decision seemingly made with Pippen's boundaries in mind, as the Real Housewives of Miami icon purportedly "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”