The Hottest New Flames Going Into The New Year
While all of 2022 has been filled with shocking celebrity romances, the last few months of the year did not disappoint. From Lupita Nyong’o's new man to Dua Lipa's new flame with Jack Harlow, here are some of the hottest romances entering this year.
Lupita Nyong'o & Selema Masekela
Earlier this month, actress Lupita Nyong’o offered a rare, glamorous glimpse into her private life, debuting her new love, sportscaster Selema Masekela, in an Instagram video depicting the pair dancing as they showed off some of their most dapper looks.
“We just click! “ Nyong’o captioned the adorable, now-viral post on Friday, December 23, before tagging Masekela, adding the hashtags #thisismylove and #nuffsaid.
Jack Harlow & Dua Lipa
Months after Jack Harlow detailed his apparent crush on pop sensation Dua Lipa in a song named after the “Levitating” artist, it seems the rapper managed to get into her good graces with the pair reported kicking up a new romance.
According to an insider close with the pair, Harlow and Lipa have reportedly been in “constant communication” since hitting it off at the Variety Hitmakers brunch in November. The “First Class” artist even flew out to see the singer following her performance at the Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City earlier this month.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Though first romantically linked back in September, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan — whose father is Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan — have been dominating the headlines lately with their steamy outings.
Pippen and Jordan are still “enjoying time getting to know each other,” per a source close to the controversial couple.
They were most recently spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left upscale Beverly Hills eatery, E-Baldi. Despite their apparent penchant for each other, the couple have yet to take their romance to the next level, a decision seemingly made with Pippen's boundaries in mind, as the Real Housewives of Miami icon purportedly "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”