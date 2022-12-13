Jack Harlow Is 'Strongly' Pursuing Romance With Dua Lipa & Has Been In 'Constant Communication' With Her Since Last Month: Source
Jack Harlow is living up to his lyrics, as he seems to be quite literally doing more with Dua Lipa than a feature.
After naming his hit single "Dua Lipa" after the stunning pop sensation, 27, it appears sparks are finally flying between Harlow, 24, and his dream lady.
The potential pair met in person last month at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles and have been in "constant communication" ever since, according to an insider.
TREVOR NOAH SOUNDS OFF ON 'POWERFUL' DUA LIPA ROMANCE RUMORS
Harlow has been crushing on Lipa for a while now, and his charming ways seemed to have finally lured the "Levitating" singer in now that things are said to be done between her and Trevor Noah.
The "First Class" rapper, “was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance],” the source spilled to a news publication, while noting that Harlow flew to New York City on Friday, December 9, to meet up with the brunette bombshell after her Z100 Jingle Ball performance.
ANWAR HADID BUYS $2.5 MILLION L.A. MANSION — TOUR THE 'TREEHOUSE'- STYLE HOME WITH FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS
The dynamic duo followed up their late-night hangout with an intimate lunch date in the Meatpacking District the very next day, according to the insider. The musicians attempted to remain hidden on their outing, as they arrived and left separately through a private entrance at the dining establishment.
Harlow "is going to do his best" to score more dates with the dashing diva, "as he has always been a fan of her,” the source concluded.
Although Lipa was recently linked to The Daily Show alum, an additional insider revealed to the news publication that "they haven't spoken since" grabbing dinner together after Noah guest starred on her "At Your Service" podcast.
Prior to her rumored romance with the comedian, Lipa was in a serious relationship with Gigi Hadid's brother, Anwar Hadid, for more than two years; however, the pair called it quits in December 2021.
"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They're figuring things out right now," a source spilled at the time.
As for Harlow's Hollywood relationship history, the rappers seems to keep his love life on the down-low, as he hasn't sparked more than a few whispers about the women he pursues.