Pete Davidson Barely Featured In 'The Kardashians' After Sudden Split With Kim K

Aug. 18 2022

Despite spending the better part of the last year around the famous family, Pete Davidson may not be as heavily featured in upcoming season of The Kardashians as one might think. Following his sudden split with girlfriend of nine months, Kim Kardashian, sources say the comedian will not be heavily featured in Season 2.

“He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete," an insider revealed of the Saturday Night Live star's cameo in the reality show.

“He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world,” the insider continued, adding that Davidson is “a very private person” and knows Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.”

In the preview for the highly anticipated second season, the SKIMS founder gushes over her former flame while the two are shown going to various events together such as the 2022 Met Gala. "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time,” Kardashian revealed of their ill-fated romance.

In another clip, the fashion mogul asks Davidson, “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” The stand-up star hilariously responds by chucking his phone and chasing Kardashian into the bathroom.

As OK! previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and The King of Staten Island star called it quits earlier this summer after "long distance" and "busy schedules" plagued their relationship.

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other," an insider dished following their split. "But [they] found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The pair first sparked dating rumors in the fall of last year following Kardashian's debut hosting gig on SNL. The ex-duo later confirmed their romance on Instagram in March.

Page Six was the first to report on Pete Davidson's appearances in season two of The Kardashians.

