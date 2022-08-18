Pete Davidson Barely Featured In 'The Kardashians' After Sudden Split With Kim K

“He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete," an insider revealed of the Saturday Night Live star's cameo in the reality show.

​​LONG DISTANCE DRAMA TO RUMORS OF RECONCILIATION: INSIDE PETE DAVIDSON & KIM KARDASHIAN'S DECISION TO CALL IT QUITS

“He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world,” the insider continued, adding that Davidson is “a very private person” and knows Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.”