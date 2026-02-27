or
BREAKING NEWS
Where Is 'The Little Rascals' Cast Now?

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube

'The Little Rascals' was released in 1994. Here's what the cast has been up to more than 30 years later.

Profile Image

Feb. 27 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Over 30 years have passed since The Little Rascals captured the hearts of audiences across the nation. The film, directed by Penelope Spheeris and produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, grossed nearly $70 million on a budget of $23 million. It has become a nostalgic favorite, particularly among millennials, thanks to its memorable characters and celebrity cameos.

A Modern Twist on an Old Classic

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube
The franchise revived itself with the release of The Little Rascals in 1994, introducing a new ensemble of child actors. Bug Hall, Ross Bagley, Brittany Ashton Holmes and Courtland Mead starred in the film, bringing the classic characters back to life.

Travis Tedford

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; @airem23/Instagram

Travis Tedford, who portrayed Spanky McFarland, made his film debut at just six years old. He later became the first "spokeskid" for Welch's grape juice and appeared in several films over the years.

Currently, he works for a Texas-based credit union and enjoys a quiet life with family and pets.

"Didn't develop drug addiction and as a result: Not famous," his Instagram bio reads.

Bug Hall

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; @Bug_Hall/X

Hall, known for his role as Alfalfa, has taken a different path. He currently lives off the grid in Arkansas after grappling with substance abuse issues.

He expressed a desire to live free of financial constraints, stating, "My goal is to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible."

"If there's a financial need that comes up, I'll go take some work or do an odd job, for cash to fulfill that need," he added.

Brittany Ashton Holmes

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; 22 Vision/YouTube

Holmes, who played Darla, has mostly stayed out of the public eye since her early roles. Although she participated in a reunion video for the film's 20th anniversary, her appearances have been limited.

Kevin Jamal Woods

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; 22 Vision/YouTube

Kevin Jamal Woods, who portrayed Stymie, transitioned from acting to a career in marketing after appearing in the 1993 film A Perfect World. He has since worked for a marketing firm in Texas.

Jordan Warkol

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; 22 Vision/YouTube

Jordan Warkol, recognized as Froggy, left acting behind in 2006 and pursued a degree in Business Marketing. He now works in digital content distribution and has ventured into professional poker.

Ross Bagley

the little rascals cast where are they now
Source: Amblin Entertainment/YouTube; 22 Vision/YouTube

Bagley, who played Buckwheat, enjoyed success on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and later as a DJ and realtor. He made a return to the screen in the 2020 HBO Max Fresh Prince reunion special.

