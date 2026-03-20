'The Night Agent' Cast Shake-Up: Who's Out?

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Several cast members have left Netflix's thrilling series The Night Agent, creating a buzz among fans. Luciane Buchanan, who played Rose Larkin, confirmed her exit in September 2025, stating that the writers wanted to focus on Peter's journey. This departure opens the door for new characters while leaving fans to reflect on those who have come and gone.

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Since its debut in 2023, The Night Agent has captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling and surprising plot twists. Showrunner Shawn Ryan explained that the series aims to tell different stories in various settings, which often results in a rotating cast. This unique approach has led to significant turnover, particularly noticeable in the transition from Seasons 1 to 3.

Hong Chau

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Hong Chau, who portrayed Diane Farr, made an early exit in season one. Her character, initially framed as an ally, became entangled in a conspiracy. Ryan noted that her storyline reached a natural conclusion, allowing Chau to pursue other projects following her Oscar nomination for The Whale.

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Sarah Desjardins

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Sarah Desjardins, known for her role as Maddie Redfield, faced the same fate. Ryan emphasized that the show aims to explore different narratives each season, which contributed to the conclusion of Maddie's arc. Desjardins has since appeared in films like Float and currently stars in Yellowjackets.

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Enrique Murciano

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The show also saw the loss of Enrique Murciano as Ben Almora. His character met a tragic end in the Season 1 finale, but Murciano continued to thrive in his career with roles in Miranda's Victim and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

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Eve Harlow

Source: NETFLIX

Eve Harlow, who played the assassin Ellen, expressed enthusiasm about her character's dramatic exit. "There are so many elements … to make it all come together," she remarked. Following her departure, Harlow landed a leading role in the CBS medical drama Watson.

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Phoenix Raei

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Phoenix Raei, who portrayed Dale, also faced a lethal fate in Season 1. After his time on the show, Raei starred in the dramedy The Rooster and appeared in Apple Cider Vinegar and The Twelve, both released in 2025.

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Future Prospects

Source: NETFLIX