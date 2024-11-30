Erik and Lyle Menendez's First Days of Freedom Will Be 'Very Difficult' Because 'They Went Away as Monsters'

"Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused for years by their parents. According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was raped by his father for more than a decade," Kardashian's article read in part. "Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out — an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare."

"Despite overwhelming family testimony acknowledging the abuse Erik and Lyle suffered, the public remained skeptical. Robbed of their childhoods by their parents, then robbed of any chance of freedom by a criminal justice system eager to punish them without considering the context or understanding the 'why,' and without caring about whether the punishment fit the crime, Erik and Lyle were condemned before the trial even began," her essay concluded.