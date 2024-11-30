Erik and Lyle Menendez's First Days of Freedom Will Be 'Very Difficult' Because 'They Went Away as Monsters'
A lot has changed in the outside world since Erik and Lyle Menendez were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996.
The Menendez Brothers were arrested in 1990 and found guilty six years later of murdering their allegedly abusive parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989.
Now, following the public's fascination with Netflix's September release of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, there's a chance the siblings could walk free.
Erik and Lyle initially had a hearing for their potential resentencing scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, though Judge Michael Jesic announced during the preliminary hearing at Van Nuys Courthouse West in Los Angeles on Monday, November 25, that he was delaying the court meeting until Thursday, January 30 and Friday, January 31.
Judge Jesic said he was forced to postpone the potential resentencing hearing in order to give him enough time to review "17 boxes" of evidence that could potentially prove true Erik and Lyle's claims they were sexually abused by their father starting at the age of 6 years old.
If the Menendez brothers are released from prison, the first days of their freedom will be "very difficult," criminal justice expert Wendy Feldman recently told a news publication ahead of the hearing, noting: "Because they went away as monsters."
Feldman also predicted Erik and Lyle will be "very tempted" to tell their side of the story, especially since "everyone is going to want an interview."
When it comes to interviews, however, the crime expert — who has worked closely with some of the Menendez brothers' family members in the past — thinks "they should do none."
In a fight for the Erik and Lyle's release, the brothers have even gained support from several A-list stars — including Kim Kardashian, Rosie O’Donnell and more.
The SKIMS founder published an essay via NBC News advocating for the prisoners' freedom after meeting with the siblings in person at their jail in California.
"Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused for years by their parents. According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was raped by his father for more than a decade," Kardashian's article read in part. "Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out — an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare."
"Despite overwhelming family testimony acknowledging the abuse Erik and Lyle suffered, the public remained skeptical. Robbed of their childhoods by their parents, then robbed of any chance of freedom by a criminal justice system eager to punish them without considering the context or understanding the 'why,' and without caring about whether the punishment fit the crime, Erik and Lyle were condemned before the trial even began," her essay concluded.
In Touch spoke to Feldman about the Menendez brothers.