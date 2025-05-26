or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Netflix
'The Night Agent' Season 3: Cast, Release Date and More

'The Night Agent' will be back for a thrilling third season. Here's a sneak peek at what's in store.

May 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

What Will 'The Night Agent' Season 3 Be About?

Netflix greenlit 'The Night Agent' Season 3 following the premiere of its 10-episode second season in January.

Following the events of the first two seasons, The Night Agent Season 3 will see Peter Sutherland face more challenges after accepting a deal with the FBI to infiltrate Jacob Monroe's organization and bring down the international businessman.

"Gain his trust. Uncover every snake on his payroll. And then, expose. Destroy," Catherine Weaver tells Peter in the second season.

Reflecting on The Night Agent Season 2 finale, creator Shawn Ryan told EW that Gabriel Basso's character "feels a great deal of guilt and responsibility that I think will carry us into Season 3 for him to try to make up for that."

He added, "So I think he's trying to figure out what kind of person he can be and [whether he] can maintain his moral center doing this kind of work. And I think that's where he arrives at the end of Season 2, and it'll be his starting point, I think, for Season 3."

Ryan also hinted at the "new thrills, new worlds, new stunts, new characters, and new adventures" when Netflix confirmed the renewal of the series.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Night Agent' Season 3?

Gabriel Basso also leads the third season.

According to a press release, Basso continues to lead The Night Agent Season 3 and stars alongside Fola Evans-Akingbola, Albert Jones and Ward Horton.

The other cast members inlude Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer and Suraj Sharma.

Who Is Behind 'The Night Agent' Season 3?

Shawn Ryan serves as the creator, showrunner and executive producer of 'The Night Agent.'

Aside from Ryan, The Night Agent's executive producers include Marney Hochman, Paul Bernard, Munis Rashid, Guy Ferland, Seth Fisher, as well as Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A. Project X's William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou also executive produce.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Night Agent' Season 3?

Netflix released a sneak peek of the third season's production.

On Tudum by Netflix's website, the streaming giant uploaded a 35-second behind-the-scenes video from the Istanbul set.

"We've got some really amazing stuff," Ryan teased in an interview with EW. "We introduce some new characters. We bring back some returning characters, and we filmed a car chase I think is going to be probably the most spectacular stunt sequence we've ever done on the show."

Has 'The Night Agent' Season 3 Started Filming?

'The Night Agent' Season 2 premiered in January.

Per Ryan, the filming began in Istanbul in November 2024. Deadline also reported the production will be in New York this year.

"The energy's good," said Basso amid the filming. "Everybody's really excited so it feels great."

When Will 'The Night Agent' Season 3 Premiere?

Filming for 'The Night Agent' Season 3 is currently underway.

Although The Night Agent Season 3 is now in production, Netflix has yet to confirm the installment's premiere date.

Where Can Fans Watch 'The Night Agent' Season 3?

The first two seasons of 'The Night Agent' are streaming on Netflix.

Like the first two seasons, The Night Agent Season 3 will be released on Netflix.

