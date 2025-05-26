'The Night Agent' Season 3: Cast, Release Date and More

Following the events of the first two seasons, The Night Agent Season 3 will see Peter Sutherland face more challenges after accepting a deal with the FBI to infiltrate Jacob Monroe's organization and bring down the international businessman.

"Gain his trust. Uncover every snake on his payroll. And then, expose. Destroy," Catherine Weaver tells Peter in the second season.

Reflecting on The Night Agent Season 2 finale, creator Shawn Ryan told EW that Gabriel Basso's character "feels a great deal of guilt and responsibility that I think will carry us into Season 3 for him to try to make up for that."

He added, "So I think he's trying to figure out what kind of person he can be and [whether he] can maintain his moral center doing this kind of work. And I think that's where he arrives at the end of Season 2, and it'll be his starting point, I think, for Season 3."

Ryan also hinted at the "new thrills, new worlds, new stunts, new characters, and new adventures" when Netflix confirmed the renewal of the series.