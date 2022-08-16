Selma Blair Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend David Lyons In Los Angeles
SoCal Saturdays!
Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend, actor David Lyons, were spotted spending some quality time together in Los Angeles, enjoying a weekend out on Saturday, August 13.
While walking around with Blair’s service dog — the actress is in remission from multiple sclerosis — the duo kept it casual and coordinated in prominently pink outfits. Lyons rocked a pink T-shirt with black pants and white sneakers whereas Blair paired her carnation-colored jeans with white sneakers and a white spaghetti strap tank top featuring an angel motif.
Their tandem sighting seemingly raised questions over whether Blair and Lyons — who dated in 2019 — had rekindled their romance, but these rumors were shortly put to rest after an unnamed insider confirmed that the pair are nothing more than “just friends.”
As Blair embraces her friendship with Lyons, it seems the same cannot be said of the Legally Blonde legend and her most recent ex, Ron Carlson.
The pair endured a public breakup earlier this year, after an alleged incident at the actress' home in late February, in which Blair claims Carlson berated her while dropping off some belongings.
“You f**kedd up, you can't do anything,” he purportedly told his girlfriend, per court documents obtained by Radar. “You can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple."
"I don't f**king deserve this,” Blair allegedly fired back. Carlson was ultimately arrested for felony domestic violence after the altercation purportedly turned physical.
The Hellboy star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex shortly after the incident.
Carlson later requested a restraining order against Blair, alleging that she had acted abusivevly towards him and harassed his 12-year-old daughter.
Prior to their recent relationship, Blair and Carlson initially dated between July 2017 and January 2018. They got back together roughly two years later in 2020.
Page Six was the first news outlet to report on Blair and Lyons' day out.