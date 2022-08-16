Selma Blair Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend David Lyons In Los Angeles

Their tandem sighting seemingly raised questions over whether Blair and Lyons — who dated in 2019 — had rekindled their romance, but these rumors were shortly put to rest after an unnamed insider confirmed that the pair are nothing more than “just friends.”

As Blair embraces her friendship with Lyons, it seems the same cannot be said of the Legally Blonde legend and her most recent ex, Ron Carlson.

The pair endured a public breakup earlier this year, after an alleged incident at the actress' home in late February, in which Blair claims Carlson berated her while dropping off some belongings.