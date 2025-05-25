What to Know About 'The Office' Spinoff: Cast, Cameos and Release Date
What Is 'The Office' Spinoff 'The Paper' About?
Over a decade after The Office ended its nine-season run, NBC officially greenlit the spinoff, titled The Paper, in May 2024.
The new show adopts the same faux-mockumentary approach as The Office. The official logline for The Paper reads, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."
Lisa Katz, the President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement, "It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock."
"This new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper," she added.
Who Is in the Cast of 'The Office' Spinoff 'The Paper'?
When Peacock ordered The Office spinoff series, the network confirmed the first two cast members: Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.
In addition to the duo, the ensemble cast includes Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Melvin Gregg, Alex Edelma and Gbemisola Ikumelo.
Will John Krasinski Return as Jim Halpert?
Speaking in an interview with Extra, John Krasinski said he is "excited to see what they do" with The Office spinoff, calling it "an amazing idea."
"Listen, if Greg [Daniels] is behind it, we're all in," he added. "And you can't get a better actor than [Gleeson] to take on the mantle. He's going to be so perfect for it."
Asked if he would be making an appearance on the series as Jim Halpert, Krasinski replied, "If they ask me, I'm in."
Will There Be Cameos?
During NBCUniversal's 2025 upfront presentation, Oscar Nuñez confirmed he will be onboard to reprise his role as Oscar Martinez on the spinoff.
"I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city," said Nuñez. "Greg heard me and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio — which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard."
As of press time, he is the only confirmed returning cast member from The Office.
Steve Carell, who portrayed Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott for seven seasons on The Office, said while he will watch the new show, he "will not be showing up."
"It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character to show up in something like that," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great concept. I love the idea."
On the other hand, Carell spoke highly of "excellent actor" Gleeson during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, he revealed The Paper cast member called him for advice.
When Will 'The Office' Spinoff 'The Paper' Premiere?
The Paper will premiere on Peacock in September 2025.