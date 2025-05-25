What to Know About 'The Office' Spinoff: Cast, Cameos and Release Date

Over a decade after The Office ended its nine-season run, NBC officially greenlit the spinoff, titled The Paper, in May 2024.

The new show adopts the same faux-mockumentary approach as The Office. The official logline for The Paper reads, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it."

Lisa Katz, the President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement, "It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock."

"This new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper," she added.