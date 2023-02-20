Prime Video Star Jeff Perla Sparks Breakup Rumors After He Was Spotted Canoodling With 'Uncoupled' Actor
Jeff Perla fell for longtime friend Alex Van Gurp on Prime Video's hit experimental dating series The One That Got Away, but the reality star recently sparked breakup rumors after he was spotted getting cozy with Uncoupled actor Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente last week.
Perla was photographed holding hands with the actor while out and about in New York on Wednesday, February 15, sporting a green sweatshirt, white pants and sneakers. Both men were holding coffee as they chatted back and forth.
The Internet first started speculating that Van Gurp and Perla's relationship was on the rocks several days ago when neither of them acknowledged the other via social media on Valentine's Day.
The couple has also not been seen publicly together since Tuesday, January 31, while attending the 80 for Brady premiere in New York City.
And while sparks flew between the duo on The One That Got Away, which premiered last June, an insider close to the couple spilled there were certain struggles Perla and Van Gurp faced due to the unique way that their relationship began.
"I think being with Jeff was something Alex thought about for so long that it was hard to live up to the expectations he had in his head once he actually had him," the insider exclusively dished to OK!. "It’s hard for two people in a relationship to be aligned on everything and at the end of the day, being close unromantically made more sense for them."
This comes six months after the rumored exes revealed to OK! that they had been secretly building their own lavish home in the Hamptons together. The four bedroom, three bathroom estate became a passion project for Perla and Van Gurp during the time that they had to keep their relationship under wraps waiting for the Prime Video reality series to debut, but according to the source, Perla had always claimed he'd wanted the home as an "investment property," and not to use it as a forever home to "start a family."
The source added that Perla's biggest fear was "losing himself" in a relationship, and while they will always be business partners and friends, the "Behind the Bum" podcaster needed business to come first.
