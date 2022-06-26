The Men Of 'The One That Got Away' Dish On Growth, Emotional Availability & Other Lessons They Learned From The Show

Prime Video's romantic social experiment The One That Got Away dares to question if true love is always something that lies ahead or if it can be found in the past.

Hosted by Betty Who, six singles are given the unique opportunity to meet several mysterious figures they once knew, whether it's an ex-partner, a friend from high school or a near stranger they crossed paths with on social media.

The men of the series — Nigel Sydnor, Vince Xu and Jeffrey Perla — exclusively spoke with OK! detailing what they learned about themselves throughout their time on the show that they may not have discovered without it.