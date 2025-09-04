or
'The Paper' Reboot: How It's Different From 'The Office,' According to Cast and Creators

'The Paper' sees the return of one Dunder Mifflin alum, but the reboot is a far cry from the world of 'The Office,' according to cast and creators.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 3:48 p.m. ET

The Paper sees the return of one Dunder Mifflin alum, but the reboot is a far cry from the world of The Office.

“We were really excited that the main connective tissue was that the same documentary crew was looking for a new story,” co-creator Greg Daniels told a news outlet on Thursday, September 4. “For them to find something which they considered to be a new story, we wanted to set it in a different world.”

One 'The Office' Alum Returns for 'The Paper'

The Paper consists of the same documentary crew from The Office, following a group of journalists as they work for the newspaper The Truth Teller. The staff includes The Office alum, Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), who served as Dunder Mifflin’s beloved accountant, among several other new cast members.

Daniels, who served as the former showrunner and creator of The Office, noted that the reboot’s new industry meant new characters with fresh personalities, distinct from the original sitcom.

He explained, “As writers, when we came up with the characters for the world, we were really hopeful to find other observed types of people that weren’t the same source of weirdos from the original show. We’re trying to have different weirdos and new weirdos.”

The Scene Changes in 'The Paper'

The original documentary followed The Office cast as they “found joy” outside their work lives, which co-creator Michael Koman noted was seemingly different in the world of journalism.

"I think this is about the kind of work that might give you something in return that you can love and feel good about,” Koman explained. Meanwhile, Daniels emphasized that the cast “might actually stay later because they love what they do.”

Motivations Are Different in 'The Paper'

Ramon Young joins The Paper cast as a reporter named Nicole and echoed that there was “a lot of motivation” behind the staff to “keep a local newspaper alive.”

“There’s deadlines at stake,” the actress detailed. “There’s losing your job — that’s high stakes.”

'The Office' Ran for 9 Seasons

The Office is based on the popular British series by the same name, and aired for nine seasons from 2005 to 2012. The highly popular show followed employees who worked at a fictitious paper factory as they documented their daily lives for a film crew. The Paper will be told similarly, instead focusing on the Ohio newsroom.

Nuñez, who starred in all nine seasons of the original run of The Office, said he had one hope for his character. “It’s a new city for him,” he dished. “I like to think he got paid more.”

The Paper Season 1 is streaming now on Peacock.

