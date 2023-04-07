The Patrick Swayze Only We Knew: Demi Moore, Sam Elliot, Whoopi Goldberg & Jennifer Grey Tell All

Swayze grew up in Houston, Texas, and began his path to fame and fortune by mastering the things he loved — ice skating, classical ballet, music lessons, school plays, football and martial arts. “You can imagine me as a kid growing up in Texas with ballet shoes, tucking the violin under my arm,” he once said. “I had to fight my way up.”

In 1972, he moved to New York City to complete his formal dance training at the Harkness Ballet and Joffrey Ballet schools. But he soon knew he wanted to become an actor. Before making his film debut as Ace in Skatetown U.S.A. he appeared in the poignant M*A*S*H episode “Blood Brothers" in 1981 as Private Sturgis, whose wounds are minor, but who is found to be terminally ill with cancer.

In a bizarre twist of fate, the disease would later claim his life. He married fellow dancer Lisa Niemi in 1975. They’d met in 1970 when she took a dance class from his mom, and the two stayed together until his death. They never had children. Everyone who knew him says Swayze was humble and down to earth, and always asked the people he met to call him “Buddy.”

In 1983, he starred with Rob Lowe, 58, in The Outsiders and three years later in Youngblood. Lowe said, “There’s never been anybody quite like him. He lived a thousand lives. He was an actor, a dancer, he was every- thing but a nuclear physicist — and he was probably that too.”